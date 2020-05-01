Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Casting a net around the Internet, part 2

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Like so many things, Northeastern Wisconsin’s performing arts scene is caught in uncertainty because of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Developments often are wait-and-see.

Casting a net around the Internet, here are items of note among recent developments:

+ In De Pere, The Green Room/ComedyCity is looking to the future, with co-owner Chad Nehring expressing optimism that he explains to patrons and friends in a newsletter. Quoting:

“Please know that we are financially strong and we will return to live performances as soon as it’s feasible for our patrons and performers. For over 35 years ComedyCity has been performing in and around De Pere, and that will continue, no question about it…

“Through the Payroll Protection Program, our staff continues to be paid. Contrary to some media reports, through our local bank the process was quick, simple, and our loan was funded rapidly.

“Additionally, we applied for and were approved for De Pere’s Small Business Pandemic Response Loan. The approval process was super easy, and this loan will help us with our fixed expenses – rent, insurance, music licensing, etc. – which continue as normal. We are also grateful for the City lowering our license renewal fees for 2020. The City is truly committed to supporting business and keeping us #DEPERESTRONG!

“We also appreciate the support of our landlord SAKS Holdings & Andy Krans, Definitely De Pere who does so much for downtown, and our distributors and vendors who all have offered resources, if needed, to help us while we are closed.”

+ In Manitowoc, situations have changed for some events originally postponed at Capitol Civic Center.

“Vic Ferrari: Symphony on the Rocks” is postponed to Sept. 25. The concert was originally scheduled for March 14 and postponed to May 14.

Lakeshore Wind Ensemble: “Gershwin in Paris” is canceled. The concert was originally scheduled April 18 and postponed to June 6.

+ In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Theatre Company announced titles for its 2020-2021 season: “Kinky Boots” (pending license approval), “Elf The Musical,” “Death of a Salesman” and “Seussical The Musical.”

Dates are to be announced.

The organization is heading into its 87th season – one of the oldest theater companies in Wisconsin.

+ In Neenah, Riverside Players is in a hold pattern for its season this summer.

Casts have been selected for “The Savannah Sipping Society,” scheduled June 24-28 and “Jesus Christ Superstar,” scheduled July 23-26 and July 29-Aug. 2.

The company awaits May 26 and what the Safer at Home order will allow.

Performances are in the pavilion of Riverside Park.

+ In Oshkosh, with The Grand Oshkosh shut through at least July 14, Hysterical Productions’ scheduled presentation of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is off.

Performances were scheduled June 4-7.

In Door County, Midsummer’s Music is in a holding pattern with its season.

The organization presents many pocket-size performances in venues in the region, some in homes.

New concerts would start May 24 with the Griffon String Quartet playing in Kress Pavilion in Egg Harbor. Further ticket sales are being delayed.