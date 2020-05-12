Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Casting a net around the Internet, part 3

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Like so many things, Northeastern Wisconsin’s performing arts scene is caught in uncertainty because of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Developments often are wait-and-see.

Casting a net around the Internet, here are items of note among recent developments:

+ In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Theatre Company’s experimental Studio Players has begun what’s called the “Keep Calm and Act On Digital Theatre Festival.”

Information from an email message to patrons:

Participation by actors and playwrights has been solicited (deadline in past), and the writing/acting teams were giving a random line that must be included in their two to 10-minute play/sketch.

Actors showed/told their playwright about a prop from home.

Actors have until May 18 to rehearse and record their performance on Zoom.

Studio Players will upload the video to the Sheboygan Theatre Company YouTube Channel that will debut soon.

All performances will be previewed and any with adult language or themes will require a login to view per YouTube standards.

+ In Green Bay, Play-by-Play Theatre has begun its “Facebook Live Q&A” with professional theatrical talent from widespread places.

Thirteen guests have been invited:

Adriana Trigiani: author, playwright, filmmaker.

Renee Lawless: television actress, “Wicked” national tour.

Jessica Tyler Wright: Broadway performer and musician.

Richard Carsey: conductor, currently for Broadway’s “The Phantom of the Opera.”

Guy Stroman: director, creator/original cast member of “Forever Plaid.”

Mary Murfitt: playwright, composer, lyricist.

MJ Bernhardt: stage manager, The Fireside.

Shanna VanDerwerker and Justin Brill: “Wicked,” “Beauty and the Beast” national tours, Broadway and regional theater choreographer, music theater faculty of Columbia College, Chicago.

Kelsey Denae: “Les Misérables” national tour.

Elizabeth McMonagle Pragel and Greg Pragel: professional actors, fight choreographer.

Yvonne Frazier: international opera singer.

All have a connection with company co-founder and artistic director Mary Ehlinger.

Information is at playbyplaytheatre.org under Shows and Events.

+ In Fish Creek, Edgewood Orchard Galleries is delaying the opening of its 52nd summer season to an unspecified time past May 20.

This is something different: Curbside viewing is available of new artwork by artists from throughout the Midwest and beyond. Info: edgewoodorchard.com.

+ In the region, Meyer Theatre in Green Bay, The Grand Oshkosh in Oshkosh and Weill Center for the Performing Arts in Sheboygan have booked a live pay-per-view show for May 20, “Bill Blagg: Behind the Magic.”

Such a multi-facility pay event appears to be a first for Northeastern Wisconsin.

+ In Door County, Door Shakespeare will continue “Camp Will” on a virtual platform as its summer program for youth. Company member Elyse Edelman heads the program. Info: doorshakespeare.com.

In an email, the company says, “No longer limited by travel needs, Door Shakespeare expects to greet campers from throughout Door County, the United States, and around the globe.”

Because the company’s performance site of Bjorklunden is shut by Lawrence University, the summer schedule of three live productions have been canceled.

“During the spring and summer months, Door Shakespeare plans to develop virtual programming for the fall, including a production, monthly readings, and the annual fundraising gala.”