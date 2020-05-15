Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Casting a net around the Internet, part 4

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Like so many things, Northeastern Wisconsin’s performing arts scene is caught in uncertainty because of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Developments often are wait-and-see.

Casting a net around the Internet, here are items of note among recent developments:

+ In Appleton, the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra has canceled the 2020 “Brats, Beer, & Beethoven” event.

According to a message to patrons: The sixth edition of the popular, free event was scheduled Friday, July 10 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

“While this is heartbreaking for us, our number one concern is the safety of our musicians and our audience,” said Jamie LaFreniere, executive director for the orchestra. “Once restrictions lift, we will be back to making music in our community. We’re already looking forward to our next ‘Brats, Beer, and Beethoven’ at the stadium and we will definitely plan for that next season.”

The first “Brats, Beer, & Beethoven” was held July 2, 2015, at the home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. That overwhelmingly positive and successful event led to the continuation of the idea to bring classical music into a wider audience.

Past events have included performances by the Fox Valleyaires, the MacDowell Male Chorus, some special guests – and the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra.

Previously, the organization announced its 2020-2021 season: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-fox-valley-symphony-sets-2020-21-season-at-pac-in-appleton/.

+ In Door County, Write On, Door County has launched a virtual critique group for playwrights and screenwriters in collaboration with the Playwrights’ Collective.

According to a press release: Starting June 1, the online group will meet twice a month to offer support and critique for aspiring writers of plays and scripts. The group is presented free of charge and is open to writers at all experience levels, adults and high school students.

Paulette Laufer, founder of the Playwrights’ Collective, said, “This is an open invitation to join an online sharing and conversation workshop while also exploring – through close listening of each other’s work and useful feedback – the fundamentals of the playwright’s craft.”

Laufer, a playwright, and Richard Carlson, an actor and director, will facilitate the group.

The two have extensive theater backgrounds, both in performance and education, from many years in the Washington, D.C., area. Since moving to Sturgeon Bay in 2015, they have taught labs at Third Avenue Playhouse, in addition to launching the Playwrights’ Collective.

Jerod Saantek, Write On, Door County artistic director, said of the collaboration: “I’ve admired the work that Paulette and Richard have done in our community. Write On has partnered a couple of times with the collective. This opportunity allows us to deepen that collaboration and reach playwrights not just here in Door County but well beyond. It’s a great way to introduce artists who might not otherwise meet.”

Info: writeondoorcounty.org.

Write On, Door County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Write On conducts programs to inspire people to write and share their stories at various venues throughout Door County.

Somewhat related is “Safer-at-Home Stories,” a community project for creative nonfiction writing by the Hal Prize and Write On, Door County.

According to the Write On website: “Life has seen many changes in the past few months, and people are adapting to a new way of living. We want to hear how people’s daily lives have changed – the good and bad. Stories should be 300-500 words and can be written in any style. Topics can be about adjusting to life at home, something funny that happened, interesting musings you have had and more! The goal is to spark creativity.

Submissions will be reviewed by staff at Write On, and one story will be selected weekly to be printed in the Peninsula Pulse throughout the Safer at Home order. Info: writeondoorcounty.org/contests/prizes/.