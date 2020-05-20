Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Casting a net around the Internet, part 5

Scene from “Dear Evan Hansen,” postponed until 2021 at Appleton’s Fox Cities PAC. (Matthew Murphy)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Like so many things, Northeastern Wisconsin’s performing arts scene is caught in uncertainty because of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Developments often are wait-and-see.

Casting a net around the Internet, here are items of note among recent developments:

+ In Appleton, the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center website shows performances of the touring musical “Dear Evan Hansen” have been rescheduled to Aug. 10-15, 2021.

The performances are moved from June 23-28, 2020.

+ In Abrams, Abrams Spotlight Productions community theater announced new dates for its postponed production of “My Fair Lady.”

According to the website: The production that production originally scheduled in May will move to Sept. 17-20 and 24-27 in the theater’s Nancy Byng Community Theater.

A cast has been selected.

Ticket sales open July 17.

+ In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective postponed performances including the postponed continued run of “Tuesdays with Morrie” that was to resume May 22.

According to the website, “In accordance with the governor’s recommendations, The Forst Inn will not be open, and all events will be rescheduled when it is appropriate to do so.”

“Tuesdays with Morrie” had opened and ran for a few performances before Safe at Home came into play, and the final performances were delayed.

+ In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre notes the cancellation of “Simply Billy: A Tribute to Billy Joel” as a Manitowoc Police Association fundraiser that was scheduled for June 4.

+ In Spring Green, the popular classical theater venue American Players Theatre has canceled its public performances for summer. Info: americanplayers.org.

“In light of the ongoing pandemic, and for the safety of us all, we have made the painful decision to cancel APT’s 2020 season, said Brenda DeVita, artistic director, in an email to a message to patrons. “With so much research garnering so few answers, and knowing that venues hosting large public gatherings will be among the last to reopen, we do not see a path to a summer season this year.”

DeVita notes the sacrifice: “Canceling our season will be an unprecedented hardship for APT, as we stand to lose 75 percent of our annual income.”

While the season will be scratched, the lineup will not.

“Our plan is to move this group of glorious plays to 2021 en masse,” DeVita.

Meantime, American Players Theatre and PBS Wisconsin are partnering to present “Out of the Woods,” a virtual play reading series featuring the theater’s core acting company along with a few other actors. These play readings will be posted on the PBS Wisconsin website to view for free for a limited time.

The lineup:

– Chekhov One Acts – “The Bear,” “On the Harmfulness of Tobacco,” by Anton Chekhov, directed by Aaron Posner, Friday, June 5.

– “As You Like It,” by William Shakespeare, directed by John Langs, Friday, June 12.

– “Arms and The Man,” by George Bernard Shaw, directed by William Brown, Friday, June 19.

– “Julius Caesar,” by William Shakespeare, directed by Stephen Brown-Fried, Friday, June 26.

– “Are You Now Or Have You Ever Been…,” by Carlyle Brown, directed by David Daniel, Friday, July 3.

– “An Improbable Fiction,” by James DeVita, directed by Tim Ocel, Friday, July 10. A world-premiere reading of the play, told largely in Shakespeare’s words.