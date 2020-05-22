Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Casting a net around the Internet, part 6

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Like so many things, Northeastern Wisconsin’s performing arts scene is caught in uncertainty because of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Developments often are wait-and-see.

Casting a net around the Internet, here are items of note among recent developments:

+ In Abrams, Abrams Spotlight Productions community theater canceled its production of “Mark Twain’s The Diaries of Adam and Eve.”

According to a message to patrons: “We have been pouring over the decision over the last month and unfortunately are not able to continue with in-person performances in June due to the current situation.”

Performances were scheduled June 19-21 and 26-28.

Auditions for this production were done electronically – believed to be a first for a community theater in Northeastern Wisconsin, and a cast was selected.

Abrams Spotlight Productions recently moved its production of “My Fair Lady.” Originally scheduled in May, the new dates are Sept. 17-20 and 24-27 in the theater’s Nancy Byng Community Theater.

+ In Ashwaubenon, the Resch Center date for Reba McEntire has been rescheduled for a second time, this time to July 15, 2021.

The original date was April 25, which was moved to July 31, 2020.

+ In Manitowoc, Peter Quince Performing Company has postponed its production of “All Shook Up” until 2020. The musical focusing on Elvis Presley was scheduled Aug. 13-16 at Capitol Civic Centre.

According to the website for the youth company, co-presidents Maya Pagel and Riley Seib said:

“Although we are a small young adult theater troupe in rural Wisconsin, the very grim reality of the nation’s public health circumstances is something that our company needs to carefully consider as we approach the summer of 2020.

“At this time, the executive board has decided that this summer will inevitably be different. It is with saddened hearts that we announce that Peter Quince Performing Company will not perform ‘All Shook Up’ this summer. Please understand that this was not an easy decision and there was a lot of thought and care that went in. It has become increasingly difficult for members of our company to complete their responsibilities that allow us to prepare for the timeline of a typical production, and that is something we cannot let go unnoticed. We have elected to postpone the production of ‘All Shook Up’ until the summer of 2021, and we are collaborating with the bylaw co-chairs to ensure that anyone who holds a position this season will be able to return next year if their personal lives will allow. (The company has age restrictions).

“The executive board understands that this announcement may be stressful and confusing for members of the company. Although a conventional production might not be in our near future, we should not let this discourage us, as there is a multitude of methods to combine modern technology and creativity to keep a theater company running…

“A public health scenario such as the one we find ourselves in now is having a major impact on our personal lives as growing and developing young adults. As young members of the Manitowoc community, we are thoroughly impressed with this company’s ability to handle these difficult times with poise and responsibility. No matter what happens in the near future, we will always “keep the dream alive” (the motto of the company, formed in 1969.

+ In Fish Creek, Door County Community Auditorium postponed Michael Franti and Spearhead July 9 to a date to be determined.