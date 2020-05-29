Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Casting a net around the Internet, part 7

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Like so many things, Northeastern Wisconsin’s performing arts scene is caught in uncertainty because of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Developments often are wait-and-see.

Casting a net around the Internet, here are items of note among recent developments:

+ In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Theatre Company’s Studio Players organized the “Keep Calm and Act On Digital Theater Festival” of eight new mini-plays written for the festival and showing on the STC YouTube channel.

According to the website: With a run time of about 70 minutes, the free event was created by volunteers from their residences.

Other numbers: 8 original mini plays, 9 playwrights, 23 actors from 6 states and 2 countries, created in 10 days.

While the plays are all in line with the programming of a Studio Players production, the views of the writer and language used are presented without censorship. All plays were reviewed in advance and follow appropriate guidelines for public sharing. For some performances, parental guidance is advised.

+ POSTPONED: Lauren Daigle, May 30, at Resch Center, Ashwaubenon, to April 29, 2021.

+ POSTPONED: “Mark Cordes: The Spouse Whisperer,” June 18, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to Dec. 11.

+ POSTPONED: “Maks & Val Live 2020 Featuring Peta & Jenna,” June 20, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to June 24, 2021.

+ CANCELED: John Fogerty, July 8, at Resch Center, Ashwaubenon.

+ In Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac Community Theatre sketched out a 2020-2021 season: “Mamma Mia!” (September 2020), “12 Angry Jurors” (November 2020), “Matilda” (April 2021), TBD (June 2021) and “Frozen, Jr.” (July, 2021). “Mamma Mia!” and “Frozen Jr.” are moving from the 2019-2020 season.

According to website: “We’re still working with the organizations to secure or postpone rights for these shows; therefore, there may be additional changes.”

+ In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe postponed all productions until further notice.

Impacted first is “Steel Magnolias,” originally scheduled to run June 18-20 and 25-27.

Depending on circumstances, still on the calendar are “War of the Worlds” radio show for October and “Dad’s Christmas Miracle” for December.

+ In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse professional theater spelled out its expected losses due to canceling its summer schedule:

The minuses: $150,000 due to cancellation of productions, $35,000 due to cancellation of its annual fundraising gala, $15,000 due to cancellations of rentals and concession sales.

On the other side of the ledger: Reserves, CARES Act government assistance, virtual gala in August, spring appeal.

“Although our expenses are reduced when we cancel productions, we still have a budget deficit due to building and management expenses,” managing director Amy Frank says on the website.