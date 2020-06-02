Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Casting a net around the Internet, part 8

Door Community Auditorium has postponed 10 concerts in its announced schedule.

Checking on the area arts scene

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Like so many things, Northeastern Wisconsin’s performing arts scene is caught in uncertainty because of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Developments often are wait-and-see.

Casting a net around the Internet, here are items of note among recent developments:

+ In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium has made major changes.

According to an email to patrons:

“(T)o keep our audiences, artists, and organization healthy, we’ve made the tough decision to reschedule all of our July and August performances to 2021. Fall and winter main stage shows are largely staying put for the time being. We’ll present those fall and winter shows with a socially distanced seating chart, using only 37.5 percent of the auditorium’s capacity…

“In response to the evolving COVID-19 situation, we will continually evaluate and adjust our 2020/21 plans, taking local, statewide, national and international factors into consideration.”

The updates:

July 9: Michael Franti & Spearhead with special guest Bombargo: Postponed, future date to be determined.

July 13: Country music’s Tanya Tucker; Reverie Lane opens: Rescheduled to July 13, 2021.

July 16: Steely Dan tribute band Steely Dane: Rescheduled to Oct. 10, 2020.

July 22: Jazz pianist Chick Corea with his Spanish Heart Band; Rubén Blades opens: Rescheduled to Aug. 15, 2021.

July 25: Straight No Chaser, an a cappella group: Rescheduled to July 24, 2021.

July 29: Old Crow Medicine Show, an old-time string band; special guest Birds of Chicago: Rescheduled to July 28, 2021.

Aug. 16: Keb’ Mo’, a blues singer: Rescheduled to June 25, 2021.

Oct. 14: Latino dance troupe Ballet Hispanico: Rescheduled to Oct. 20, 2021.

Already postponed: John Hiatt & The Jerry Douglas Band: Rescheduled to Aug. 23, 2021.

Already postponed: The High Kings: Rescheduled to Aug. 27, 2021.

Door Community Auditorium is exploring the possibility of presenting a lineup of local artists in a series of outdoor concerts.

+ In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre additional performances are canceled through August with the exception of one postponement. Newly canceled:

July 16-18: The Masquers Inc. presenting “The Foreigner.”

July 23: The Wisconsin Singers, hosted by Treehouse Theatre.

July 29: Let Me Be Frank Productions: “The Frankstones.”

Postponed is the June 25 performance of “Sail On, The Beach Boys Tribute” to July 29, 2021.

+ In Neenah, Riverside Players has canceled its two summer productions in the pavilion of Riverside Park.

Scheduled and already cast were “The Savannah Sipping Society,” June 24-28, “Jesus Christ Superstar,” July 23-26 and July 29-Aug. 2.

+ In Green Bay, Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College: “Mozart Masterworks” has been postponed for a second time. The new date is Jan. 29, 2021, in Cofrin Family Hall of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. The concert had been postponed to Sept. 25 from its original date of March 20.