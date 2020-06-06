Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Casting a net around the Internet, part 9

St. James Park, home to the popular summer concerts of the Green Bay City Band.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Like so many things, Northeastern Wisconsin’s performing arts scene is caught in uncertainty because of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Developments often are wait-and-see.

Casting a net around the Internet, here are items of note among recent developments:

+ In Green Bay, the Green Bay City Band is in a pause mode.

According to the band’s Facebook site:

“As of now, the City of Green Bay and the City Band are still hoping to have a shortened concert season. There will be NO concerts in June. We are looking at modifications to help both the audience and band members stay safe.”

An update will come in late June, the site says.

The band was founded in 1902.

+ In Oshkosh, Country Fest USA, postponed to Aug. 13-15 from June 25-27 in Ford Festival Park, has now been canceled.

+ In Oshkosh, Rock USA, July 16-19 in Ford Festival Park, has been canceled.

+ In Oshkosh, six Tuesday night concerts are posted on the site for “Live at the Leach Amphitheater” starting July 7, but there is a notice that the concerts may be rescheduled or canceled. Updates will be giving on the Facebook page of Leach Amphitheater.

+ In Door County, Midsummer’s Music is delaying further ticket sales for its series of 31 chamber concerts throughout the area from July 1 to Sept. 7.

The final set of concerts is to be “Celebrating Our First 30 Years.”

+ In Milwaukee, the multitude of concerts and activities of Summerfest that had been postponed to September from June 24 to July 4 have now been canceled.

The coronavirus COVID-19 took down the world’s biggest music festival.