Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Classical music festival wiped out for 2020 in Door County

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV)

Peninsula Music Festival has canceled its prestigious nine-concert summer season due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release Friday, the festival will return in 2021 intending to keep the same lineup as this August.

Christoph Ptack, executive director, said, “After much waiting to see how the COVID-19 pandemic would develop, and hoping that we wouldn’t be required to pivot, the board of directors and I have concluded that the health and safety of our patrons, the organization, and our many artistic constituencies must take precedent over all else at this important moment.”

The festival plans to invite the same conductors and guest artists for the 2021 concerts, scheduled Aug. 3-21.

The season already was set up to be different because conductor and music director Victor Yampolsky retired from the orchestra with the end of the 2019 season. The organization is seeking a replacement.

The orchestra, made up of players from throughout the country, performs in Door Community Auditorium. The festival is heading into its 69th season.

Here are highlights of the concerts affected:

+ Masterworks I: “Celebrate Beethoven.”

David Danzmayr, conductor, Inna Faliks, piano, in Beethoven “Piano Concerto No. 4.”

+ Masterworks II: “A Debut of Distinction.”

David Danzmayr, conductor, Angelo Xiang Yu, violin, in Saint-Säens “Violin Concerto No. 3.”

+ Masterworks III: “Bold and Brilliant.”

Ward Stare, conductor, Antonio Wu, piano, with Brahms’ “Symphony No. 4” featured.

+ Masterworks IV: “Virtuosity.”

Ward Stare, conductor, Susanna Self, flute, Simone Porter, violin., with Quantz’ “Concerto for Flute” and Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” featured.

+ Masterworks V: “Goodyear Goes Gershwin.”

Marcelo Lehninger, conductor, Stewart Goodyear, piano, in Gershwin “Piano Concerto in F Major.”

+ Masterworks VI: “The Three B’s.”

Marcelo Lehninger, conductor, Rachel Barton Pine, violin, in Bruch “Violin Concerto No. 1.”

+ Masterworks VII: “Love and War.”

Yaniv Dinur, conductor, Oliver Herbert, cello , in Shostakovich “Cello Concerto No. 1.”

+ Masterworks VIII: “A Heroic Return.”

Rune Bergmann, conductor, Bella Hristova, violin, in Mendelssohn “Concerto for Violin.”

+ Masterworks IX: “Nordic Greats.”

Rune Bergmann, conductor, Peter Jablonski, piano, in Grieg “Piano Concerto.”