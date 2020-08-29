BAILEYS HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Door Shakespeare professional theater company of Door County will present a virtual production of “Rosalind,” a one-act comedy by J.M. Barrie, Sept. 2-13.

According to a message to patrons by Michael Stebbins, producing artistic director, “We decided that, for our first virtual offering, we would attempt to bring our audiences an actual production. By way of three actors working remotely, each with costumes and sets and props delivered to their respective dwellings in a U-Haul cargo van – through a process utilizing Zoom for rehearsals and communicating, iPhones for filming, FaceTime to view set-up shots in each location and a careful editing process – we have put on a play. Through this unique approach, and in this challenging time, Door Shakespeare has created something that we are proud of, and we want to share it with you.”

Door Shakespeare is celebrating 25 years in 2020.

The company normally performs outdoors in Björklunden garden. Because of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the company’s three-play season was canceled.

“It’s wonderful to be creating again,” said Amy Ensign, managing director. “None of us knew what to expect heading into our first virtual project. And although it is new territory for all of us, the creative process is just the same. And it feels great.”

Performances of “Rosalind” are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2-4; 5 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5; 5 p.m. Sept. 6; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9-11; 5 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12; and 5 p.m. Sept. 13. Info: doorshakespeare.com.

Written by the author of “Peter Pan,” the playlet tells the story of the mother of a famous London stage actress, known for her portrayal of Rosalind in William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It,” and a love-smitten young man What unfolds is a comedy that moves through the emotional highs and lows of first loves, questions what is one’s true self and what is a mask and examines the powerful pull of a life on the stage and the sacrifices that one is willing to make for the sake of art.

Because the three actors are working in the confines of their own home but portraying characters co-existing in the same space, three sets of identical props and furniture were created – including three fireplaces. Period costumes, circa 1915, were also delivered to each actor.

Kay Allmand portrays Mrs. Page. Previous appearances at Door Shakespeare include “The Merchant of Venice,” “The Rivals,” “Much Ado About Nothing,” “The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged),” “Pride and Prejudice” and “Twelfth Night.” Allmand also has appeared at Third Avenue Playhouse and Milwaukee Chamber Theatre.

Rhonda Rae Busch portrays Dame Quickly. Busch is a Milwaukee-based actress who has worked at Skylight Music Theatre, First Stage, The Fireside, Northern Sky Theater, In Tandem, The Palace and the Marcus Center. Favorite credits include “Les Miserables” (Madame Thernardier), “Annie” (Miss Hannigan), “Fiddler on the Roof” (Golde) “White Christmas” (Martha), “Into the Woods” (Jack’s Mother), “Church Basement Ladies” (Mavis) and “Death Trap” (Helga ten Dorp).

Alexander Johnson portrays Charles Roche. Johnson is Chicago-based actor who has appeared with Metropolis Performing Arts, Three Brothers Theatre and various productions and staged readings throughout Wisconsin as a founding member of Veteran Outreach Theatre.

Designers for include Kim Instenes, costumes, who works as a freelance costume and make-up designer in the Milwaukee/Chicago area. Professional design credits include Door Shakespeare’s 2019 productions of “Henry V” and “The Merry Wives of Windsor” and productions at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, First Stage Children’s Theater, Milwaukee Shakespeare, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Renaissance Theaterworks, Utah Shakespearean Festival and the Racine Theatre Guild. She is currently on the theater faculty at Carthage College in Kenosha.

Identical fireplaces created by Jody Sekas. (Door Shakespeare)

Jody Sekas, properties and scenic design, returns for his third season with Door Shakespeare. He has worked as a freelance designer for such venues as Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Renaissance Theaterworks, First Stage Children’s Theatre, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Renaissance Theaterworks and Omaha Theatre Company for Young People. Sekas is currently associate professor in the theater program of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Ryan Schabach, editor and title card designer, has been a Door Shakespeare company member throughout the last 15 years. He has directed, designed, produced, taught, choreographed and acted. As an actor, Schabach has worked at Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, Utah Shakespeare Festival, Next Act Theatre and Milwaukee Chamber Theatre.

Ann Warren, composer and sound designer, is the artistic director of Concrete Timbre. Her compositions have been performed at contemporary venues in New York City, Paris, London and throughout the United States.

Playwright James Matthew Barrie was a journalist, playwright and novelist. In 1904, he found international fame when he wrote “Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up.” He followed it with the successful premieres of more than 50 plays including “The Admirable Crichton,” “The Twelve-Pound Look,” “Dear Brutus” and “Mary Rose.” A contemporary of George Bernard Shaw and H.G. Wells and a close friend of Arthur Conan Doyle and P.G. Wodehouse, Barrie was one of the most celebrated men of his day.

Director Michael Stebbins has directed Barrie’s “Two by J. M. Barrie: The New Word and The Old Lady Shows Her Medals” and “Mary Rose” and as numerous readings of his plays.

Door Shakespeare was founded in 1995 under the umbrella of the then-named American Folklore Theatre. Since becoming its own nonprofit in 1999, the organization has produced 40 productions of classical theater by playwrights including Shakespeare, Moliere and Oscar Wilde in the garden of Björklunden’s 405-acre estate on Lake Michigan near Baileys Harbor.