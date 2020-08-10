GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay is doing what many entertainment entities are doing – shuffling its calendar.

Led by Darren Johnson and Shelly Johnson, the troupe is coming off a successful pop-up venture last week. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 5-6, the troupe presented sold-out (50 cars each) “Daddy D’s Drive-Up Dinner Show” in the parking lot of Riverside Ballroom.

“What an amazing response,” Darren Johnson says in an email to patrons. “We are looking to possible follow-up performances, and if the weather, schedules and availability at the Riverside Ballroom align, we will do it again sometime soon.

“Shelly and I have discussed the options for the future, and while we remain optimistic, the 2020 calendar of events will change. We are moving all of our dates at the Riverside Ballroom from August through November Shows into next year. We will keep the Christmas shows in place for the time being, but our indoor shows at the Riverside Ballroom August to November will be rescheduled. A ‘do over’ season. In golf, some people would call it a Mulligan.”

The plan:

+ “Daddy D Christmas” – Dates remain the same as 2020 original schedule: Stadium View, 1963 Holmgren Way, Dec. 10, 11 and 12, all evening shows. Riverside Ballroom, 1560 Main St., Dec. 16, 17, 18 and 19, evenings, and a matinee Dec. 17.

Riverside Ballroom shows reset:

+ “Country Legends” (from April/May) to Jan. 27 and 28, 2021.

+ “Faith’s Journey Gospel” (group from Branson, Missouri), April 24 evening and matinee April 25, 2021.

+ “Lost in the ’50s” (from June) to May 13, 14 and 20, 2021.

+ “Rave On” (from September 2020) to Sept. 23, 24 and 30, 2021.

+ “Salute Our Veterans” (from November 2020) to Nov. 4, 11 and 12, 2021.

“We have thought through all of the options, and our concerns for our clients outweigh the short-term financial reward a show may bring,” Darren Johnson says in the message. “We want all of you to ‘relax and enjoy the show.’ We know that with the current uncertainties and opinions surrounding Covid-19 we could possibly alienate some of our clientele and lose folks who have come to be like family over the years.

“Daddy D does have a few indoor events remaining this year outside of our main schedule that we will do our best to fulfill. Most are private party functions, large theater events or corporate parties. Any and all season tickets, gift certificates or reservations for 2020 can carry into the 2020-2021 season.”