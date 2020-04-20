Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Green Bay concert organization reshaping calendar

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

One of the region’s historic cultural organizations is in a juggling act with its coronavirus COVID-19 affected concert season just ended and its next season on the horizon.

Subscribers and friends of Brown County Civic Music Association have been informed of plans by Christopher Sampson, board president.

From the 2019-2020 season are these plans:

+ Maxwell Street Klezmer Band rescheduled to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center.

The concert originally was scheduled March 13 at Ralph Holter Auditorium of Green Bay West High School, home for a majority of the organization’s concerts. Brown County Civic Music has presented at least one concert in the past at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center.

+ Washington Saxophone Quartet rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Ralph Holter Auditorium of Green Bay West High School.

The concert originally was scheduled April 18. The presentation by the quartet is changing to be a holiday concert.

+ Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra possibly rescheduled to possible date in late summer or early fall at a venue to be determined.

The concert originally was scheduled May 7 in Cofrin Family Hall of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts, but the orchestra canceled all its concerts through June. Rescheduling for this year will be difficult.

The message also reveals plans for the 2020-2021 season, which were finalized prior to the coronavirus outbreak. The schedule:

++ Sphinx Virtuosi (at Weidner Center), Oct. 3. An 18-member string ensemble.

++ Janoska (at West High), Nov. 14. A returning string ensemble.

++ VocalEssence (at West High), March 13, 2021. A large choir noted for “Prairie Home Companion” performances.

++ Alliance Brass (at West High), April 17, 2021. A quintet that plays Renaissance to jazz music.

++ Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (at Weidner), April 23, 2021. Annual appearance.

Normally, five concerts are presented in a season by Brown County Civic Music Association. Potentially, eight concerts could be presented during 2020-2021 because of the rescheduling.

The message by Christopher Sampson notes the flexible nature of safety guidelines and plans can change. “Civic Music is choosing the path of cautious optimism,” the message says.

The organization has presented cultural attractions in Green Bay since 1927. Volunteers support all aspects of the organization. Info: bccivicmusic.org.