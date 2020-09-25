GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In a mailed letter and a Facebook message to patrons, Civic Symphony of Green Bay spelled out its plans for the rest of 2020 with changes made due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

“After surveying our 110 musicians, and deliberating over current limitations of securing performance venues and rehearsal spaces, major modifications have been made to our upcoming season’s programming that we’d like to share with you,” says the letter from the board of directors.

“Unfortunately, the Civic Symphony of Green Bay will not be pursuing any live in-person performances for the first half of the 2020-2021 season. Instead, our season will kick off with the release of a virtual video series that will feature our orchestra’s musicians, all recorded while observing strict social distancing guidelines.

The recordings will launch by way of social media and be housed on the orchestra’s website, gbcivic.org.

“These videos aim to showcase local talent of our orchestra musicians, educate all generations in our community about symphonic music and continue creating music for all to enjoy,” the letter says.

Live elements affected and postponed to the 2021-2022 season:

– The annual “Music for Young Listeners Concert,” presented for schoolchildren during the day and for the general public in the evening.

– The bi-annual “Miroslav Pansky Memorial Concerto Competition,” featuring local student talent. Winning musicians are featured in a concert later in the season. Miroslav Pansky is remembered for his 23 years of leading the Green Bay Symphony Orchestra and for creating and programming the Pamiro Opera.

– Senior center and nursing home outreach programs, due to high-risk factors of the residents.

“In the spring of 2021, the organization remains optimistic that we’ll be able to perform on stage in a manner that keeps our musicians and patrons both healthy and safe,” the letter says. “(T)hese plans are still tentative, as much there is to consider during these turbulent times.”

On the website gbcivic.org, the organization outlined its plans for a virtual video series for the first half of its 2020-2021 concert season, the Civic Symphony of Green Bay is starting off with the release of a virtual video series:

+ “Movement I, Introduction” (Releases October 2020)

String specialists will “explain their roles within the orchestra and perform excerpted material that outlines the skill of these talented local musicians.”

+ “Movement II, Education” (Releases November 2020)

Orchestral instruments are introduced “as our musicians walk the audience through what makes the varying sections of the orchestra unique.”

+ “Movement III, Showcase” (Releases December 2020)

Small and medium-sized ensembles comprised of the orchestra’s musicians will perform various works on the virtual stage.

