Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Green Bay show troupe cancels ‘Baxter’s,’ set for June

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Due to the coronavirus COVID-19, Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe of Green Bay has canceled its second original comedy with music.

Performances for “Baxter’s – Where Everybody Knows Your Name” were scheduled for 10 performances June 5-6, 11-13 and 18-20 in Green Bay at the Meyer theater and one June 10 in Manitowoc at the Capitol Civic Centre.

According to a press release from the company:

“The safety and health of our patrons, cast, and crew are of the highest priority during these unprecedented and challenging times. Given the continued recommendations surrounding COVID-19 from local officials, state government, and the CDC, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all performances of “Baxters – Where Everybody Knows Your Name”…

“We are optimistic we will be able to share “The Frankstones” this summer (July 17-Aug. 15) at the Meyer Theatre. We will continue to follow all necessary protocols and procedures set by the Badger Bounce Back Plan, initiated by Governor Evers. We will be sure to share any updates or information about performances as decisions are made on our website and social media channels.”

Reprise recorded performances of shows are being presented at 7:30 p.m. (Central Time) every Saturday on the Let Me Be Frank Productions Facebook page. Included so far have been “Frank Fontaine’s Bandstand USA” “Two and a Half Belgians” and “Vic Tanny – Where Do You Work Out?”

Previously canceled due the coronavirus was “Menoma Mia,” which was schedule for 13 performances in Green Bay and one in Manitowoc.

With namesake Frank Hermans teaming with Pat Hibbard as co-directors and writers, the company is in its 21st season.