Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Here and there on the performance upheaval front

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Nervous about what they are seeing on the coronavirus COVID-19 front, local performance groups are looking farther and farther out on their calendars and making changes – changes they don’t like.

Here is a look around the area at some recent decisions.

+ Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton has shut its doors. The facility is closed “until we can evaluate a safe time to re-open given the ever-changing situation,” the center’s website says. Events through May 30 are of this status: Kansas, April 18, rescheduled for Oct. 9; Monkey BAA Theatre Company’s “Diary of a Wombat,” April 18, canceled; AASD Strings Festival, April 21, canceled; “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll,” April 23, rescheduled for April 15, 2021; Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra “Grand Finale,” April 25, canceled; “Hotel California – A Salute to the Eagles, May 1, rescheduled for Sept. 18; “I Wrote That One Too … A Life in Songwriting: From Willie to Whitney Starring Steve Dorff,” May 1, rescheduled for Sept. 12; “The Band’s Visit,” May 5-10, not designated; Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Showcase, May 16, canceled; “Celtic Woman Celebration – The 15th Anniversary World Tour, May 30, rescheduled for June 3, 2021.

+ Allouez Village Band has pulled the plug on its 2019-2020 season of concerts at the Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay.

Soon after the first alerts about the coronavirus, the organization canceled not only its impending March 16 concert but the “distant” April 20 concert, to be on the safe side.

Now, after waves of other alerts, the May 20 concert has been canceled.

“Due to the current ‘Safer at Home] order and the ban on group activities, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel our May concert,” band manager Brent Hussin announced on the band’s website. “Thanks for your continued support of the band, and we will see you in September as be celebrate our 40th anniversary season!”

+ Green Bay Community Theater postponed its final production, “Things My Mother Taught Me,” which was scheduled April 16-18 and 22-26 in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse.

Marketing director Denise Markowski telephoned season ticket holders about the change. She also informed them the printing of the troupe’s 2020-2021 season is put on hold until the dates are a certainty.

At this time of year, local performance groups announce their coming seasons. Some groups have published theirs, but others are holding off.

+ The Foo Fighters rock band was originally scheduled May 10 at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon. To be on the safe side – and probably because of complexities of the touring schedule, the date has been moved to Oct. 15.

Also at the Resch Center, the “faraway” May 30 date for Lauren Daigle is off, with a postponement date to be announced.

+ Birder Players originally scheduled “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” to open April 3 in the company’s Broadway Theatre in downtown De Pere. The date was moved to April 17, but now the production is postponed, along with “Disney’s The Lion King Jr.,” to a status to be determined.

Executive director Alicia Birder told patrons, “We are forging ahead with preparations for the (2020-2021) season. However, given the ever-changing landscape we are in, we are working on contingency plans in case we need to postpone, delay opening or alter the schedule in some other way.”