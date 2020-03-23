Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Impact rippling into events in region months ahead

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Current questions about the duration of the coronavirus COVID-19 locally are starting to have an effect into the future. Some samples:

+ Artstreet, the major outdoors arts festival held in downtown Green Bay in late August, has extended its deadline for artists to submit entries.

The deadline has been moved from today, March 23, to April 24. Acceptance notice has been moved to June 5.

Between April 24 and June 5, and elaborate process of evaluating submissions would take place. All of the hundreds of entries would be viewed by a group of experts, with decisions made for inclusions for the art fair. Typically, approximately 200 artists from the region and more than a dozen states are selected.

At present, the festival is dealing with a large unknown – when clearances will come from the widespread COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a press release, the extensions were enacted because of artist feedback.

The Young Artisans deadline remains the same, June 5.

Artstreet is scheduled Aug. 28-30.

The notice from presenter Mosaic Arts, Inc. includes this sentence: “If Artstreet is canceled, your booth fees will be refunded.”

+ Due to the closing of schools in the region, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton has canceled its Center Stage Showcase that was schedule for May 16 on stage at the center.

This year, 23 area high schools have been participating in the program that includes educational opportunities and evaluation in a type of competition. Three schools have yet to perform their musicals.

Because other schools around the nation also are impacted, the national Jimmy Awards have been canceled.

Alternative programs are being considered by the Fox Cities PAC.

+ Birch Creek Music Performance Center in Door County is keeping an eye on developments with schools because of the center’s student education offerings in summer.

A message from the center near Egg Harbor says, “As state and federal updates seem to be inundating us by the minute, know that we at Birch Creek are staying calm, vigilant and hopeful for the 2020 season.”

Along with daytime educational programs for students, the center offers evening public concerts.

The season is due to start June 14.

+ Without explaining, though it is probably related to the coronavirus, Peninsula Players Theatre in Door County has extended its deadline for its student scholarship from April 6 to April 27.

Information about the Outstanding Student Award is at the theater’s website.