Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Impact rippling into events in region months ahead

1  of  70
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Evangelical Free Church Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First Presbyterian Church-Green Bay First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom St. Vincent DePaul -GB Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Impact rippling into events in region months ahead

Coronavirus

Including Artstreet in Green Bay

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions on WFRV-TV at 6:20 a.m. Sundays.

Posted: / Updated:

Artstreet logo.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Current questions about the duration of the coronavirus COVID-19 locally are starting to have an effect into the future. Some samples:

+ Artstreet, the major outdoors arts festival held in downtown Green Bay in late August, has extended its deadline for artists to submit entries.

The deadline has been moved from today, March 23, to April 24. Acceptance notice has been moved to June 5.

Between April 24 and June 5, and elaborate process of evaluating submissions would take place. All of the hundreds of entries would be viewed by a group of experts, with decisions made for inclusions for the art fair. Typically, approximately 200 artists from the region and more than a dozen states are selected.

At present, the festival is dealing with a large unknown – when clearances will come from the widespread COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a press release, the extensions were enacted because of artist feedback.

The Young Artisans deadline remains the same, June 5.

Artstreet is scheduled Aug. 28-30.

The notice from presenter Mosaic Arts, Inc. includes this sentence: “If Artstreet is canceled, your booth fees will be refunded.”

+ Due to the closing of schools in the region, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton has canceled its Center Stage Showcase that was schedule for May 16 on stage at the center.

This year, 23 area high schools have been participating in the program that includes educational opportunities and evaluation in a type of competition. Three schools have yet to perform their musicals.

Because other schools around the nation also are impacted, the national Jimmy Awards have been canceled.

Alternative programs are being considered by the Fox Cities PAC.

+ Birch Creek Music Performance Center in Door County is keeping an eye on developments with schools because of the center’s student education offerings in summer.

A message from the center near Egg Harbor says, “As state and federal updates seem to be inundating us by the minute, know that we at Birch Creek are staying calm, vigilant and hopeful for the 2020 season.”

Along with daytime educational programs for students, the center offers evening public concerts.

The season is due to start June 14.

+ Without explaining, though it is probably related to the coronavirus, Peninsula Players Theatre in Door County has extended its deadline for its student scholarship from April 6 to April 27.

Information about the Outstanding Student Award is at the theater’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Sam Dekker adapting to life in quarantine in Russia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sam Dekker adapting to life in quarantine in Russia"

UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short

Thumbnail for the video titled "UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"