Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: ‘Just Plane Funny’ skits set outdoors in Sturgeon Bay

Coronavirus

Rogue Theater

by: Warren Gerds

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Theater will continue its “Drive-in Theater” outdoor play series this weekend with “Just Plane Funny.”

Performances start at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 22-23, in the back parking lot of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1756 Michigan St.

A portion of proceeds will go to local food pantries. Info: (920) 818-0816.

Rogue Theater is performing a series of theatrical productions outdoors in response to restrictions of the coronavirus COVID-19.

According to a press release: For the new skit comedy, “Just Plane Funny,” the Rogue Theatre troupe “has put together a raucous collection of goofy skits, songs and barbs.

Says Stuart Champeau, managing director and co-artistic director, “During a season like we just had, the actors need to blow off some steam. And that’s exactly what we’re doing in our up-coming comedy.”

For a taste of the humor, skits go by such titles as “Door County Tour,” “Baby Talk,” “I’m Gonna be a Farmer,” “Magic Table,” “Granny Clampett” and “Abe Lincoln’s Press Agent.”

The sloped parking lot offers an amphitheater setting. Actors will use microphones plugged into a radio receiver. Patrons can enjoy the show from inside their vehicle or on socially distanced lawn chairs.

The final scheduled show is Aug. 29-30, “Golden Age of Comedy,” made up of TV skits from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.

The project is a spin on the trend of performing live at drive-in movie theaters.

Rogue Theater is the brainchild of co-artistic directors Lola DeVillers and Stuart Champeau.

They say they got the idea while attending “Drive-In Church” at Prince of Peace and approached Pastor James Gomez after a service and received “a very enthusiastic thumbs up.”

