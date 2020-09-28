LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra String Quartet

Sheboygan City Green. (City of Sheboygan)

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra String Quartet has scheduled a live performance at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, on the Sheboygan City Green.

The green is located on the corner of New York Avenue and North 7th Street downtown.

According to the orchestra’s Facebook site: “Bring a blanket and your special someone and come out to support Wisconsin’s longest continually operating symphony orchestra. It’s been nearly eight months since our last performance, and with no incoming ticket revenue until February, we are relying on your generosity now more than ever. There is no admission fee for this performance, but we are seeking financial donations to the SSO, and each donation offers you a chance to win a gift…

“We ask that all attendees observe proper social distancing, and highly encourage everyone to wear their favorite masks while we are gathered.”

The quartet consists of Paul Sekulski, violin; Krista Hettinger, violin; Molly Lieberman, viola; and Lindsay Patterson, cello.

The program:

+ “Concertant over Czech Folk Songs” – Jerry Owen

      II. Serenade on “I Shall Buy A Black Horse”

+ “String Quartet No. 12, Op. 97, ‘American’” – Antonín Dvořák

  1. Allegro ma non troppo
  2. Lento
  3. Molto vivace
  4. Vivace ma non troppo

+ “String Quartet No. 2” – Aleksandr Borodin

  1. Allegro Moderato
  2. Scherzo
  3. Notturno
  4. Finale

+ “Contre, Qui, Rose” – Morten Lauridsen, arranged by Nathaniel Rosen

Krista Hettinger is principal second violin for the Sheboygan Symphony and is originally from Oshkosh. After college, she worked in Chicago in higher education as a study abroad coordinator and later as a pediatric cochlear implant technician. In 2015, she moved to Fox Point with her husband and two children and resumed music. She runs a small private violin studio.

Molly Lieberman is a violist, conductor and music educator who resides in Milwaukee and hails from the San Francisco Bay Area. She is the violist in the Tontine Ensemble (Milwaukee) and is co-principal viola with the Sheboygan Symphony.

Lindsay Patterson is principal cello with the Sheboygan Symphony. She performed in world premieres of works by Christopher Tin. She performs with the new Milwaukee Philharmonic and is an active chamber musician.

Paul Sekulski is concertmaster of the Sheboygan Symphony, Milwaukee Philharmonic and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Community Orchestra. He also plays with Camerata Milwaukee. Sekulski works at Hal Leonard Corporation as an assistant classical music editor.

