DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Birder Players will present its first straight play, “The Drawer Boy,” starting next week in Broadway Theatre, 123, N. Broadway.

Performances are 7 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2, 3, 6, 7 and 8. Info: birderonbroadway.org.

The touching and sometimes comical play is legend in Canada. Written by Michael Healey and premiered in 1999, “The Drawer Boy” is set in 1972 on a farm near Clinton, Ontario.

According to the website: The story follows Miles Potter (Alex Sabin), a young actor from Toronto who moves in with two farmers, Morgan (Warren Elliott) and Angus (Parker Drew), to do research for a new play.

Intrigued by the puzzling Angus and gently tormented by Morgan because of his ignorance of all things rural, Miles attempts to integrate himself into farm life with varying success.

Desperate for material, Miles includes an overheard story in his play and unwittingly breaks open the fragile pattern of the farmers’ lives.

The theater says, “‘The Drawer Boy’ is an elegant testimony to the transcendent nature of fiction and the healing power of truth.”

Parker Drew, Warren Elliott and Alex Sabin have appeared in many productions locally and elsewhere in onstage roles along with in backstage capacities. Warren Elliott performed in the 2007 Evergreen Theatre production of “The Drawer Boy.”

Coronavirus COVID-19 message from the theater:

“We continue to provide safety measures to ensure both our patrons and performs stay healthy and well during this pandemic. We are doing what we can to ensure our community needs are in order to return to the theatre. As such, we are strictly following the guidelines set forth by the recommendations from the CDC, and the rules being put in place by the various theatrical unions. Because of this, we will be enacting the following measures:

“Based off CDC recommendations, we will be capping the amount of audience members at one-fourth or less depending on the production and special needs.

“We have removed all audience risers and replaced them with small table/chairs in a unique cabaret seating.

“Seating capacity has been adjusted from 124 seats to 35-40.

“Each ticket purchasing party is seated alone at an individual table.

“We are seating patrons at least six feet apart from others outside their group.

“All patrons are required to wear masks.

“We provide contactless ticketing.

“We have enhanced professional deep cleaning procedures before and after showings.

“We have hand sanitizing stations.

“There are updated exit/entrance flows that minimize contact.

“We space our actors further upstage from the nearest audience members.

“We offer remote bar orders to be delivered to your table if preferred.”