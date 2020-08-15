PESHTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – A new event – an outdoor presentation of “A John Denver SongBook” by regional performers – will be presented at 6 p.m. Aug. 26-28 by Coastal Players at Badger Park bandshell, 100 N. Emery Ave.

Admission is free, with donations welcome.

According to a Facebook site:

The open-air, picnic-style production celebrates the legendary music of John Denver.

The cast includes Lisa Atkinson-LeBoeuf, Jackie Baxter, James Porras II, Glenn Sellen and Brittany Welch. The band features Leah LaMalfa on percussion and Tom Zwicker on bass and guitar.

Directing is Chris Logan, Heather Olsen is production coordinator and Joshua LaLonde is technical director.

Brittany Welch is artistic director and founder of Coastal Players. She and James Porras II performed “The Last Five Years”(my review) in September in the Menominee (Michigan) Opera House.

Attendees to “A John Denver SongBook” may bring food and beverages.

Attendees should bring blankets and chairs, which can be arranged to allow space for social distancing.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on social distancing and face coverings will be followed for all performances.

Chris Logan is currently a lead vocalist for Royal Caribbean Entertainment. He has traveled to five continents and visited more than 50 countries. He has been nominated for the Joseph Jefferson Awards (Chicago’s equivalent of the Tony Award) was named one of the Chicago Tribune’s “Hot New Faces in Chicago Theater” in his ﬁrst year in the city. He has worked with Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Paramount Theatre Aurora, Marriott Theatre Lincolnshire, Porchlight Music Theatre and Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre, among others.

Logan holds a bachelor of arts degree in music and theater from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He is an alumnus of Theatre on the Bay 1999-2009.