Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Marinette campus-community theater adjusting

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The coronavirus COVID-19 and more are affecting the 54th season of Theatre on the Bay and its associated University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus Children’s Theatre.

Seven titles had been listed at the close of last season. They are on hold.

The theater is known for its blending of community actors and crews with students on the two-year campus. Also important for area teachers is the programming of locally produced children’s/family plays to fit into curriculum, with plays presented during the day for schoolchildren and in the evening for the general public.

“We are working on an updated schedule,” said Linda Hornick, program specialist with the university’s Division of Continuing Education and Community Engagement.

“With that said, I have to adhere to university guidelines as it relates to gatherings. Everyone is working diligently to move forward in a safe manner. Once guidelines have been established, we will be able to adjust our theater schedule appropriately.”

Along with changes caused by the coronavirus, the university is in the midst of adjustments and faculty shuffling, some of which affect Theatre on the Bay.

These are the announced titles: “9-to-5 The Musical,” July; “Escanaba in Da Moonlight,” August; “Disney’s Moana Jr.” (children’s), October; “The Rocky Horror Show,” October; “Christmas by the Bay presents ‘A Christmas Carol’,” December; “Peter Pan & Wendy” (children’s), February; and “Agatha Christies Murder on the Orient Express.”

Hornick said, “I feel like we had a great lineup and were moving forward in a positive manner with all of the changes that were happening before the pandemic hit, and I am confident that we will take that positivity into the future of Theatre on the Bay, again, when it is safe to do so.”

In the meantime, some activity is taking place on the University of Wisconsin Green Bay, Marinette Campus Continuing Education Facebook page. Posted are videos of performers as part of an outreach project, including cast members singing the title song of last season’s “Mamma Mia!”

“Typically, I share a new post each Friday,” Hornick said. “We are working on some readings to be a part of that outreach as well and will share them as they are completed.”

Additionally, a local business is running a fundraising campaign, selling T-shirts and donating half of the proceeds to Theatre on the Bay.

“We are still working behind the scenes to be ready for whatever comes our way next,” Hornick said.