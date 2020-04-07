Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: More performance changes moving farther into the future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Because of growing concerns about the coronavirus COVID-19 front, performance groups in Northeastern Wisconsin are looking farther and farther out on their calendars and making changes.

Here is a look around the area at recent decisions.

+ “AJR – The Neotheater World Tour Pt2” May 31 at the Resch Center, Ashwaubenon, has been postponed to a date to be determined.

+ Country USA June 25-27 at Ford Festival Park in Oshkosh has been postponed to Aug. 13-15.

+ Pulaski Polka Days July 16-19 in Pulaski is canceled.

+ Meyer Theatre in Green Bay has these postponements: Jimmy Eat World May 7 to Nov. 2, Jo Dee Messina May 8 to Oct. 30, TUSK May 9 to Oct. 16.

+ Canceled is “Cheaper by the Dozen” May 1-3, 7-9, by Evergreen Productions at St. Norbert College, De Pere.

+ Canceled is Milwaukee Symphony OrchestraMay 7, a Brown County Civic Music Association concert at the Weidner Center, Green Bay.

+ Postponed are the three plays of Door Shakespeare at Bjorklunden,Baileys Harbor, that were to start May 20: “Wittenberg” to July 1, “Hamlet” to July 8 and “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]” to July 27. The season is scheduled to run to Aug. 24.