Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: No musicals this summer at St. Norbert College in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV)

Because of the coronavirus COVID-19, St. Norbert College Music Theatre will present no productions this summer.

+ CANCELED: “Chess The Musical,” June 11-17, a Music Theatre Summer Stage production, in Walter Theatre on campus.

+ CANCELED: “The Who’s Tommy,” Aug. 13-16, a Music Theatre Next Stage (youth) production, in Walter Theatre on campus.

This is the first time since 1962 that there will be no Music Theatre show presented.

According to websites:

++ “As the timeline of the current pandemic becomes more uncertain each day, we have found that our planning for auditions, rehearsals and performances has become just as unpredictable. So, despite our best efforts to reschedule Music Theatre’s Summer Stage show, ‘Chess.’ it is with great sadness that we announce that we have been forced to cancel the production.”

In planning for Summer Stage July 15-25, 2021, is “Something Rotten.”

++ “Because of the current situation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we unfortunately have to cancel ‘The Who’s Tommy’ this August. We know this isn’t the update you were all hoping for, but nonetheless probably expected.

Please know this decision was not an easy one, as we know how important Next Stage is to you and to the whole community. We are hard at work brainstorming and planning other opportunities to gather the Next Stage family this year, if circumstances allow. Our hope would be to host some type of an event to help participants continue to learn and polish their skills for future school or college performances. We don’t know what this will be or when…”

Music Theatre Next Stage started in 2015 as a complement to the all-ages Music Theatre program that Dudley Birder started and oversaw for 56 years before his retirement.

For years prior to the arrival of the performing arts centers in Green Bay and Appleton, Music Theatre was an important and influential outlet for musical shows in the region – for participation and audience viewing.