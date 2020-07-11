FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Oshkosh theater remaps plans for shows

Coronavirus

The Grand Oshkosh

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions on WFRV-TV at 6:20 a.m. Sundays.

Posted: / Updated:

Digital brochure cover.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Grand Oshkosh has adjusted its plans for performances.

According to its website: The center is scheduled for a soft re-opening Sept. 12.

“Our goal is to give you a sense of safety and well-being as you return to The Grand,” it says.

A new brochure carries the subtitle, “The curtain rises again.”

Here are the guidelines at performances: 

– Seating capacity will be reduced from 554 to 223, keeping a minimum of 6 feet between occupied seats. Groups of two, three, and four seats will be spaced throughout the theater. 

– Face masks will be required for staff and volunteers. 

– Face masks will be mandatory for patrons in high traffic areas. Once patrons are seated, they may remove their mask “and enjoy a beverage.”

– Masks will be available for purchase onsite. 

– Prior to every performance, employees and volunteers will undergo health screenings, including temperature checks.

– Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the building. 

– A methodical cleaning process will occur between every show. The auditorium and other public spaces will be sanitized with an electrostatic sprayer.

– Instead of tearing patrons’ tickets, ushers will mark them with a writing utensil to reduce contact.

– Instead of paper programs, patrons will need to bring a mobile device to access digital playbills. 

A revised 2020-2021 season brochure is available digitally. Access: thegrandoshkosh.org. Some performances have been removed from the previous brochure.

The lineup:

+ Sept. 12: B2wins.

+ Oct. 15: “EagleMania: The World’s Greatest Tribute Band.”

+ Oct. 17: “Vic Ferrari: Symphony on the Rocks.”

+ Nov. 6-8: “Escanaba in Da Moonlight.”

+ Nov. 20: “Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Show.”

+ Dec. 6: Oshkosh Area Community Band: “Christmas Sing.”

+ Dec. 10-11: “For Kids from One to Ninety-Two!”

+ Dec. 18-20: “Christmas with the Four Phantoms,” with Franc D’Ambrosio, John Cudia, Brent Barrett and Ciaran Sheehan and a female vocalist.

+ Jan. 19-20: ABBA Mania.

+ Jan. 29-30: “Oshkosh on Broadway.”

+ March 6-7: “James Garner’s Tribute to Johnny Cash.” Rescheduled from Oct. 10-11.

+ March 13: Valley Academy for the Arts presents “Vision Dance Theatre.”

+ March 15: Gaelic Storm.

+ March 20: “A Shari Lewis Legacy Starring Mallory Lewis and Lamb Chop.”

+ April 10: Farewell Angelina, a rescheduled show.

+ May 7: A Grand Night 2021.

+ May 21-29: Oshkosh Community Players: “Drop Dead!” A Farce.”

+ June 11-12: “The Start of Something Big – The Music of Steve and Eydie.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt"

Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals"

Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac"

Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action"

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"