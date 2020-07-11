OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Grand Oshkosh has adjusted its plans for performances.

According to its website: The center is scheduled for a soft re-opening Sept. 12.

“Our goal is to give you a sense of safety and well-being as you return to The Grand,” it says.

A new brochure carries the subtitle, “The curtain rises again.”

Here are the guidelines at performances:

– Seating capacity will be reduced from 554 to 223, keeping a minimum of 6 feet between occupied seats. Groups of two, three, and four seats will be spaced throughout the theater.

– Face masks will be required for staff and volunteers.

– Face masks will be mandatory for patrons in high traffic areas. Once patrons are seated, they may remove their mask “and enjoy a beverage.”

– Masks will be available for purchase onsite.

– Prior to every performance, employees and volunteers will undergo health screenings, including temperature checks.

– Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the building.

– A methodical cleaning process will occur between every show. The auditorium and other public spaces will be sanitized with an electrostatic sprayer.

– Instead of tearing patrons’ tickets, ushers will mark them with a writing utensil to reduce contact.

– Instead of paper programs, patrons will need to bring a mobile device to access digital playbills.

A revised 2020-2021 season brochure is available digitally. Access: thegrandoshkosh.org. Some performances have been removed from the previous brochure.

The lineup:

+ Sept. 12: B2wins.

+ Oct. 15: “EagleMania: The World’s Greatest Tribute Band.”

+ Oct. 17: “Vic Ferrari: Symphony on the Rocks.”

+ Nov. 6-8: “Escanaba in Da Moonlight.”

+ Nov. 20: “Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Show.”

+ Dec. 6: Oshkosh Area Community Band: “Christmas Sing.”

+ Dec. 10-11: “For Kids from One to Ninety-Two!”

+ Dec. 18-20: “Christmas with the Four Phantoms,” with Franc D’Ambrosio, John Cudia, Brent Barrett and Ciaran Sheehan and a female vocalist.

+ Jan. 19-20: ABBA Mania.

+ Jan. 29-30: “Oshkosh on Broadway.”

+ March 6-7: “James Garner’s Tribute to Johnny Cash.” Rescheduled from Oct. 10-11.

+ March 13: Valley Academy for the Arts presents “Vision Dance Theatre.”

+ March 15: Gaelic Storm.

+ March 20: “A Shari Lewis Legacy Starring Mallory Lewis and Lamb Chop.”

+ April 10: Farewell Angelina, a rescheduled show.

+ May 7: A Grand Night 2021.

+ May 21-29: Oshkosh Community Players: “Drop Dead!” A Farce.”

+ June 11-12: “The Start of Something Big – The Music of Steve and Eydie.”