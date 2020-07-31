GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Daddy D Productions will present “Daddy D’s Drive-Up Dinner Show” Wednesday, Aug. 5, in the parking lot of the Riverside Ballroom, 1560 Main St.

The outdoor event includes a meal and a show.

It’s a unique concept for Northeastern Wisconsin in the midst of restrictions caused by the coronavirus COVID-19.

“Entertainers get creative when times are tough, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Darren Johnson, leader of the Green Bay-based show troupe.

Parking and cash bar start at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and show from 6:30-8 p.m. with a short intermission. Info: daddyds.com or (920) 544-4244.

Parking will be limited to 50 cars.

The event was set on short notice after the troupe checked the weather forecast for next week, which is good for mid-week. Since announcing the event Thursday, reservations were made for about half the car limit, Johnson said.

The meal includes a four-piece chicken dinner from the Riverside Ballroom kitchen. Meals will be served to vehicles in individually wrapped “go to” boxes.

People can eat in their car or outside it on their lawn chairs. Four tables will be set up for family situations.

A stage will be set up in an end of the Riverside Ballroom parking lot.

Performing are singers Darren Johnson and his wife, Shelly Johnson, and clarinetist/saxophonist Kevin Van Ess and drummer Cody Borley.

Along with comedy, the show will consist of ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.

Included will be music of Buddy Holly (who played a famous date at the Riverside Ballroom), Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston – along with a polka as a tip of the hat to the canceled Pulaski Polka Days.

Darren Johnson said the show is similar to one that he and Shelly Johnson put on in tours of Texas in winter from Mission to South Padre Island.

Ahead, Johnson said, the troupe’s calendar will be changing due to coronavirus concerns. An announcement will be made.