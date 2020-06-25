Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: PAC in Appleton shutting for the rest of 2020

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will close for the rest of 2020, the facility announced today, Thursday, June 25.

The decision impacts touring productions along with such major local users as the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra.

Each issued press releases.

The center is shifting its operations to virtual delivery of its mission “during this extended intermission,” the center says.

The staff is working with the live touring industry to determine procedures for the future, the center says.

“While it is heartbreaking that in the current climate we cannot gather in person for live performances, it is the right decision to keep our staff, volunteers, touring artists and community safe,” said Maria Van Lanen, PAC president. “As we work with the touring industry, health care professionals and our government agencies to determine the best way to move forward, we must make the hard decision to close our doors until 2021 in order to preserve our community’s gathering place for generations to come.”

The center plans to continue its virtual “The Show Must Go On Show” that features local and national figures in the live performing arts and airs at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Past guests include representatives from the Boys and Girls Club of the Fox Valley, the City of Appleton, Broadway Across America and Disney Theatrical. Coming guests include members of Black Violin, who will be at the center in spring 2021.

Van Lanen encourages patron to hold their tickets. An announcement is scheduled at 6 p.m. Aug. 10 for the 2021 season.

Meantime, Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra, which had two classical concerts scheduled for the closing months of 2020 says it plans alternate programming until January 2021.

“Our orchestra hopes to add chamber performances throughout our community this fall,” the orchestra’s press release says. “We are committed to making music, even if it looks a bit different at this time. These concerts will be presented virtually, and if fall’s health guidelines permit, we will allow small, socially distanced audiences.”

The orchestra organization also plans to make an announcement Aug. 10.

“In addition, our orchestra will continue to offer virtual performances, as we have since March,” it says.

An online offering will be offered Saturday, June 27.