Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Performance change updates in region

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

The steamroller called the coronavirus COVID-19 keeps rolling on, crushing plans for performances throughout the region. New changes are listed below – a long with rays of home.

Recent additions (subtractions):

+ A small-town community theater production of “The Diary of Anne Frank” is noteworthy on its face. The coronavirus has claimed the production by The Machickanee Players of Oconto.

Performances were scheduled May 8-10 and 15-17 in the troupe’s Park Avenue Playhouse.

The troupe’s website says, “We realize that May is several weeks away and we, like everyone else, are hoping that the crisis will pass and the world will return to normal long before then. However, it is our intent to keep our cast and all volunteers involved in the weeks of rehearsal leading up to the show safe and healthy.

“We were truly looking forward to presenting this play and will be working at incorporating it into our next season.”

+ Box in the Wood Theatre Guild of Shawano has canceled “Almost, Maine.” Performances in Mielke Arts Center were scheduled April 24-26 and May 1-3.

The community theater continues to list, for this season, “Nunsense’ in July and “And Then There Were None” in October.

A note of surprise is the theater has announced its 2021 season, a kind of statement that “no virus is going to get the best of us.”

Box in the Wood Theatre Guild’s 2021 lineup: “Blithe Spirit” in April, the musical “Newsies” in July, “You Can’t Take It with You” in October, a holiday production to be named in December.

+ The Forst Inn Arts Collective in Tisch Mills is shifting its announced slate of performances to later in the year.

In general, they are “Tuesdays with Morrie,” which already opened, to final performances May 12-23 and 30-31; “Three Days of Rain” to June, the musical “Swing” to July, “The Dixie Swim Club” to August and “Miracle on South Division Street” to September, with musical events set each month June to October.

+ Postponements at Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc include “The Foreigner” by the Masquers May 7-9 to July 16-18 and “Vic Ferrari Symphony on the Rocks” to May 14.

+ Third Avenue Playhouse in Sturgeon Bay has suspended its production of “Tiny Beautiful Things” scheduled for May 14-June 7.