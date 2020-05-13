1  of  2
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Popular youth show troupe won’t be touring this summer

Coronavirus

Kids From Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Kids From Wisconsin show troupe will not be performing at a theater near you this summer due to the coronavirus COVID-19.

According to the troupe’s website:

“The Kids From Wisconsin’s Board reached the difficult decision of canceling the 2020 touring season after considering the health and safety of both the performers and the large audiences that come out to see them as they travel across the state each summer.”

In a typical year, the troupe made up of musicians, singers and dancers ages 15-20 will perform in such venues in the region as Antigo High School, Antigo; Walter Theatre, St. Norbert College, De Pere; Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc; Roncalli High School, Manitowoc; New London High School, New London; Leach Amphitheater, Oshkosh; Sheboygan County Fair, Plymouth; Shawano High School, Shawano; and Weill Center for the Performing Arts, Sheboygan.

In many locations, shows are hosted by a community group as a benefit for the organization’s activities, such as the Kwanis clubs.

The singers and musicians are especially greeted warmly in their hometowns – always getting recognition during the performance.

The website says, “Putting on the show requires multiple rehearsal camps in mid-May and early June with nearly 50 performers and staff in very close proximity. In addition to protecting everyone involved, there is no assurance any of the training venues will be open or available in time to prepare for the season.

“In addition, the tour typically visits nearly 40 cities, performing in theaters or outdoor venues with sometimes as many as 3,000 people in the crowd.

“Concerns have been expressed by hosting organizations that they may have to cancel their events over concerns audiences won’t be willing to come out to these types of venues for the next few months.

Tim Riesterer, board president, said, “It’s really difficult for a group that has brought so much joy to audiences and helped so many young performers over the last 51 consecutive summers to make this decision to cancel. But, after a thorough evaluation of the health and safety concerns and watching many other festivals and musical events cancel or postpone, it became clear this was the only wise choice.”

The organization says Kids From Wisconsin has toured for 51 years, reaching more than 120,000 people each year.

In addition to canceling 38 performances in Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan, the decision affects 15 performing arts workshops and a specially designed “sensory-friendly” performance.

 At present, the decision does not affect the annual performances at Wisconsin State Fair, which is scheduled to run Aug. 6-16.

“We are a developing a contingency plan for a safe, online way to run rehearsals throughout the summer so we can be prepared to support this iconic event,” said Tina Weiss, executive director. “We haven’t missed a State Fair in over 50 years, but we have never seen anything like the COVID-19 pandemic.”

