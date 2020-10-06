OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Grand Oshkosh is rolling with the bumpy flow when it comes to the coronavirus COVID-19.

The performing arts center (thegrandoshkosh.org) continues to adjust its schedule.

Most recently, the show Sundae + Mr. Goessl was presented in-house Saturday, Oct. 3, as a livestream-only event. The concert originally was planned with an audience in attendance.

According to the theater’s Facebook site, the change was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

Joseph Ferlo, director, also says, “Like everyone else, we’ve had an eye on the COVID-19 spread in our area. We are very proud of our safe re-opening protocols, and one of them was to prepare for just a situation like this.

“We debuted our multi-camera livestream capabilities on Sept 12, and I’m confident we will be able to provide our audience with a quality performance, right in their living rooms. Our next performances after this weekend are Nov. 20-21, and we will have time to re-assess the situation in the weeks ahead.”

For the rest of 2020, these are the in-house audience and livestream events at The Grand Oshkosh:

+ Nov. 20: “Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience.”

+ Nov. 21: “Rave On! The Buddy Holly Experience.”

+ Dec. 18-19: “Lisa Rock in ‘A Carpenters’ Christmas’.”

+ Dec. 22: “Christmas with Lorie Line – solo piano’.”

Also scheduled for an in-house audience only:

+ Dec. 10-11: “For Kids from One to Ninety-Two!” with Michael Bailey and Steve March-Tormé.

Other events that had been booked through the end of the year have been postponed or canceled. In sequence, they are:

+ Oct. 9: John Berry. Canceled.

+ Oct. 15: “EagleMania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band.” Canceled.

+ Oct. 17: “Vic Ferrari: Symphony on the Rocks.” Postponed to May 14, 2021.

+ Nov. 20: “Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Show.” Canceled.

+ Nov. 6-8: “Escanaba in da Moonlight” (play). Postponed to November 2021.

+ Dec. 18-20: “Christmas with The Four Phantoms.” Postponed and retitled “The Four Phantoms in Concert” to April 23-25, 2021.