Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Sheboygan arts center temporarily closing doors

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to increased activity of the coronavirus COVID-19 in Sheboygan County, the Weill Center for the performing arts today, Thursday, Oct. 8, announced changes in its programming.

One involves a late change, a live performance scheduled Friday, Oct. 9.

The changes:

Oct. 9: Live show: The Honeygoats, postponed.

Oct. 16: Live performance: Water Street Dance Milwaukee, postponed.

Oct. 23: Films: “Frankenstein” and “Dracula”: canceled.

Oct. 29-30: Live performances: “Deuces Wild! Dueling Pianos”: rescheduled to Jan. 28-29, 2021.

Events scheduled in November remain in the calendar.

