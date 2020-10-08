SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to increased activity of the coronavirus COVID-19 in Sheboygan County, the Weill Center for the performing arts today, Thursday, Oct. 8, announced changes in its programming.
One involves a late change, a live performance scheduled Friday, Oct. 9.
The changes:
Oct. 9: Live show: The Honeygoats, postponed.
Oct. 16: Live performance: Water Street Dance Milwaukee, postponed.
Oct. 23: Films: “Frankenstein” and “Dracula”: canceled.
Oct. 29-30: Live performances: “Deuces Wild! Dueling Pianos”: rescheduled to Jan. 28-29, 2021.
Events scheduled in November remain in the calendar.