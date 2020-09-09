SHEBOYGAN and OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Cautiously, two community performing arts centers in the region are preparing to go back into hosting live touring shows starting this weekend with the same act.

B2wins, twin brother musicians from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, now residing in the United States, will put on a show “that is equal parts rock concert, jam session, dance party and house party.”

Starting time is 7:30 p.m. in each location:

Friday, Sept. 11, in Sheboygan at Weill Center for the Performing Arts: weillcenter.com.

Saturday, Sept. 12, in Oshkosh at The Grand Oshkosh: thegrandoshkosh.org.

Snapshot from the B2wins publicity material:

Growing up in the violent slums of Brazil, the twins Walter and Wagner began playing classical music on violins their father made by hand. They used music as an escape from their reality and began teaching others in their neighborhood. After being featured on National Public Radio, the twins were invited to the United States on full-ride music scholarships. In 2019, B2wins performed 153 shows across 11 states. The twins perform in a quartet.

Coronavirus restrictions are in place at each venue.

Weill Center for the Performing Arts

Advanced ticket sales only. No walk-ups or night-of sales. Tickets are available until 4 p.m. the day prior to the show.

All seating will be reserved to ensure socially-distanced seating.

Tickets have been mailed; tickets purchased this week will be available at will call.

Masks are required for staff and volunteers. Masks are required for patrons unless seated. Masks are encouraged while seated. Patrons can bring their own mask or purchase one for $2. Masks are not required for children age 2 and younger.

Prepare to social distance in common areas; Keep six feet apart. All seating will be reserved and socially distanced. Capacity is limited to 250 people. Normal capacity is 1,153.

Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the theater. Restroom and concession areas will be cleaned regularly during events. Doors will be propped open to promote better air flow.

There will be increased cleaning and sanitation between performances using EPA-approved products.

Patrons recently exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or those feeling ill must stay home.

Weill Center staff will continue to monitor and review guidelines and recommendations from health and government authorities and adjust as needed.

The Grand Oshkosh

The venue is using the words “soft reopening,” “all appears to be in place” and “scheduled” with this show – because so much has been unforeseen with the coronavirus.

Seating capacity will be reduced from 554 to 223, keeping a minimum of 6 feet between occupied seats. Groups of two, three and four seats will be spaced throughout the theater.

Face masks will be required for staff, volunteers, and patrons. Once you are seated, you can remove your mask while enjoying a beverage. If for some reason you do not have a mask, we will provide one at no cost. (Free-will donation).

Prior to every performance, Grand employees and volunteers will undergo health screenings, including temperature checks.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the building.

A methodical cleaning process will occur between every show. The auditorium and other public spaces will be sanitized with an electrostatic sprayer.

Instead of tearing your ticket, ushers will mark them with a writing utensil to reduce contact.

Instead of paper programs, digital playbills will be available on your mobile device.