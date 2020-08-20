LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Sheboygan Symphony postpones performances for 2020

Coronavirus

Affects search for new musical director

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions on WFRV-TV at 6:20 a.m. Sundays.

Posted: / Updated:

Logo and notice.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The start of the 102rd season of the Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra won’t happen in 2020.

“Due to the continued threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, the SSO will be postponing all symphonic performances through the end of December 2020,” the organization announced in a news release.

With the departure of Kevin McMahon as conductor and music director, the orchestra is searching for a replacement. “Auditions” were to take place in the coming season of classical music concerts.

It is a common practice among orchestras to feature finalist candidates in a season leading up to selecting its next person for the important position. Along with leading the orchestra, that person is key in choosing works to be performed in each concert. That person becomes the mind and face of the orchestra.

“We are finalizing new dates with our four music director candidates so that we can still present all four concerts in 2021,” the organization says. “We are still assessing opportunities to safely provide extraordinary musical experiences throughout the fall and early winter and will provide updates regarding dates and ticketing as soon as possible.”

Already this year, concerts were canceled March 14, titled “Flight,” and May 9, titled “Hope.”

The orchestra performs in the Stefanie Weill Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Sheboygan.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021