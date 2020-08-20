SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The start of the 102rd season of the Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra won’t happen in 2020.

“Due to the continued threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, the SSO will be postponing all symphonic performances through the end of December 2020,” the organization announced in a news release.

With the departure of Kevin McMahon as conductor and music director, the orchestra is searching for a replacement. “Auditions” were to take place in the coming season of classical music concerts.

It is a common practice among orchestras to feature finalist candidates in a season leading up to selecting its next person for the important position. Along with leading the orchestra, that person is key in choosing works to be performed in each concert. That person becomes the mind and face of the orchestra.

“We are finalizing new dates with our four music director candidates so that we can still present all four concerts in 2021,” the organization says. “We are still assessing opportunities to safely provide extraordinary musical experiences throughout the fall and early winter and will provide updates regarding dates and ticketing as soon as possible.”

Already this year, concerts were canceled March 14, titled “Flight,” and May 9, titled “Hope.”

The orchestra performs in the Stefanie Weill Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Sheboygan.