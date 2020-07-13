SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The picture for evenings out at Weill Center for the Performing Arts includes new guidelines.

The distinctive community gathering spot, noted for its architecture from its days as a movie palace, has informed patrons of what to expect.

Here is a look at what the center has established.

The 2029-2021 events will be announced individually.

Tickets may be purchased online, over the telephone or in person. Masks are required in the ticket office.

At an event:

+ Masks are required for staff and volunteers. Masks are required for patrons unless seated. Masks are encouraged while seated. Patrons can bring their own mask or purchase one for $2. Masks are not required for children age 2 and younger.

+ Prepare to social distance in common areas; Keep six feet apart. All seating will be reserved and socially distanced. Capacity is limited to 250 people. (Normal capacity is 1,153).

+ Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the theater. Restroom and concession areas will be cleaned regularly during events. Doors will be propped open to promote better air flow.

+ There will be increased cleaning and sanitation between performances using EPA-approved products.

+ Patrons recently exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or those feeling ill must stay home.

Weill Center staff will continue to monitor and review guidelines and recommendations from health and government authorities and adjust as needed.

This is a statement from the center to patrons: “During this ‘intermission,’ we’ve made changes to prioritize the safety of our patrons, performers, staff and volunteers at our venue. Our team worked closely with agencies, artists and other venue partners from across the Midwest to align our plans with evolving industry best practices. We also utilized current local, state and national reopening guidelines. In addition, we asked our community for feedback through a public survey. This information helped us prepare our theater to be as safe as possible for your return.

“We’re preparing to open our doors for another season of great entertainment – but with precautions. We also know we will likely have to make changes along the way. That’s why this season’s events will be announced individually.”

The first event the center announced is n on-stage yoga series, “Wellness at the Weill” by advanced registration with a limit of 20 spots. Masks are required until participants reach their workout area. Workout areas will be socially distanced. Sessions are Saturdays July 25 through Aug. 29.

Also announced is “Friday Night Flicks,” for August. The movies are at weillcenter.com.

Here are guidelines for the movie nights:

– Beverages and prepackaged popcorn will be available for purchase.

– Masks are required unless seated (not required for children 2 and younger). Once seated, masks are encouraged. Mask will be available for purchase.

– Advanced ticket sales only. No walk-ups or night-of sales. Tickets are available until 4 p.m. the day prior to the show.

– All seating will be reserved to ensure socially-distanced seating by at least two chairs and one row between each group.

– Doors open one hour prior to movie.

– Patrons with have complimentary movie tickets must exchange these at the ticket office for tickets/reserved seats prior to event day.

– All tickets will be mailed; Tickets purchased the week of the event (starting Monday) will be available at will call.

– No refunds, exchanges or weather cancellations.

– The center is not affiliated with any secondary ticket markets.