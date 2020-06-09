Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Sturgeon Bay troupe plans live ‘Drive-In Theater’

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Another spin on the pop-up trend of performing live at drive-in movie theaters is in the works. The Door County community theater troupe Rogue Theater plans performances in the parking lot of a church.

Rogue Theater is the brainchild of co-artistic directors Lola DeVillers and Stuart Champeau.

Their troupe has performed in various Door County locations, with their “home” bases having included a former railroad station, the clubhouse of a civic organization and Baileys Harbor Town Hall.

They call their new venture “Drive-In Theater.”

According to a press release:

“Shows will be running weekends during July and August in the parking lot of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church (1756 Michigan St.) in Sturgeon Bay. The sloped parking lot offers a perfect amphitheater setting, overlooking the stage area of this summer’s only live theater in Door County.

“Actors will be using microphones plugged into the church’s radio frequency. Patrons can enjoy the shows from the comfort and safety of their own cars. Weather permitting, shows will be performed as matinees on Saturdays and Sundays.

“Rogue Theater will showcase some of its classic hits starting July 4 with ‘Great Americans,’ then ‘The Golden Age of Comedy’ – skit comedy from the best television variety shows of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, and many others.

“There will also be special weekends devoted to Door County high school student talent, as a way to honor these students whose spring shows and performances were canceled. Shows will be comedic in nature and suitable for the whole family.

“Actors will be practicing safe distancing as recommended by the CDC. Rather than large casts on stage at the same time, individual and duet performances within the show will be the fare, with plenty of room for off-stage gathering.”

Lola DeVillers and Stuart Champeau say they got the idea while attending “Drive-In Church” at Prince of Peace.

“They approached Pastor James Gomez one day after the service to bounce the idea off him. Gomez gave them a very enthusiastic thumbs up. Rogue Theater’s troupe members clamored at the idea of getting on stage, even as the Covid-19 pandemic still has not subsided. A portion of all proceeds for the summer run will go to local food pantries and other Covid-19 related non-profits.

“As patrons enjoy the show, they may bring their own food and beverages, but keep in mind that there are no public restrooms available at this time.”

Specifics about shows and times will be announced.

Also in the region, Frank’s Tribute, an offshoot of Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe, will perform Friday and Saturday, June 12-13, a Chilton Drive-In Theater prior to movie showings. More about that is here: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/coronavirus/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-coronavirus-chilton-drive-in-will-host-live-60s-show-before-movies/.

Around the country, such stars as Alan Jackson and Keith Urban have joined a surge of performances at drive-in movie theaters. Some acts have tours scheduled.