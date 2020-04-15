Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: ‘The Band’s Visit’ a big show that’s going away

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)

The wrecking ball called the coronavirus COVID-19 is has done serious damage on the performance scene in Northeastern Wisconsin with Fox Cities Performing Arts Center taking major hits. One case in point is “The Band’s Visit.”

The touring Broadway musical was due to run for eight performances starting May 5.

Until a few days ago, word about performances seemed to hang in a netherworld. Would there be – at best – a postponement?

The answer now lies on the center’s website: “It is clear for the health and safety of our community, our next engagement, ‘The Band’s Visit’ from May 5-10, is canceled.”

Ticket revenue – a wild estimate is half a million dollars – is going south. And the economic impact on the local economy is much larger.

“Canceled” means there is no room in the center’s schedule anytime soon.

That is not the case with another big show – “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville.” Originally scheduled March 24-29, that musical that has a lot of built-in fans has been rescheduled for Aug. 25-30.

Fitting in touring shows with eight-performance runs is tricky for performing arts centers with busy schedules. A tour’s schedule and open dates on a PAC’s schedule have to match exactly.

“The Band’s Visit” has extra interest in Northeastern Wisconsin.

It is the show that Green Bay native Tony Shalhoub won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

He isn’t in the touring production, but even so it was going to be interesting to see the role for which he earned esteem.

And “The Band’s Visit” won 10 other Tony Awards, including for Best Musical.

The show is based on a true story: An Egyptian police band gets stranded in a tiny Israeli town. In an oil-and-water situation, humanity is found.

As the leader of the Egyptian band, Tony Shalhoub played right into his forte of ethnic characters. Among others, he’s been an Italian chef (the film “Big Night”), a Spanish airline guy (female version of “The Odd Couple” on Broadway) and a Jewish-American father (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” currently on TV). He won three Emmy Awards in the quirky title role of “Monk” on TV.

Even though there are degrees of separation between Tony Shalhoub and the touring “The Band’s Visit,” connections are fun with the sometime Door County resident who has lots of family in the area.