GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Let Me Frank Productions will return to the Meyer Theatre with the all-new comedy musical “The Frankstones” at the end of the month. Info: meyertheatre.org.

Eleven performances are scheduled: 7:30 p.m. July 31, Aug. 6-8 and 13-15, plus 1 p.m. Aug, 8, 13 and 15.

The coronavirus COVID-19 factors in the presentation.

The dates have been moved slightly from the original season schedule, and a performance has been canceled in Manitowoc because of the temporary closing of Capitol Civic Center.

According to a press release:

“To ensure the safety of our patrons and cast, the Meyer Theatre is implementing updated health and social distancing standards. For complete details, visit the Keeping You Safe procedures from The Meyer Theatre. In order to feel safe while attending events at the Meyer Theatre, we will be following these guidelines”:

+ Capacity will be limited to 25 percent of occupancy.

+ Staff will wear face masks.

+ Brown County, Meyer Theatre and backstage guidelines will be posted throughout the building.

+ Social-distance seating will be in place when the ticket is purchased.

+ Upper mezzanine will be open for general admission seating.

+ Social-distance ticket office, restroom and concession lines will be in place.

+ Hand sanitizers will be available throughout the building.

+ Staff will sanitize the high traffic areas throughout the show.

+ Doors for events will open an extra 30 minutes before regular door times.

+ Meyer Theatre and backstage will be sanitized after every event.

+ Guests will be asked to leave the event from back to front.

+ There will be no meet and greets with guests in the lobby or back of house

+ Merchandise will not be sold in the lobby. Online buying will be recommended.

For tickets, go to meyertheatre.org to reserve tickets or purchase at the door of the Meyer Theatre. Doors will open 90 minutes prior to a performance solely for ticketing purposes.

The story of “The Frankstones”…

Mr. Slate calls Fred and Barney to his office and announces his retirement. He tells the boys that one of them will be his replacement at the quarry and become the Grand Poobah of the Loyal Order of the Water Buffalo Lodge. The boys misunderstand and think they are both being promoted. A cotillion is set up to celebrate Mr. Slate’s retirement. Also, there is a conflict with Pebbles, Bamm Bamm and Rock Hardley. Pebbles is a senior at Prinstone University and happens to be interning at the William Morestone Agency. She is in charge of hiring entertainment acts for the retirement party. Bamm Bamm is sick of his job flipping burgers at Bronto-King. He assumes he and his band are shoo-ins for the party since Pebbles is his girlfriend. However, there is tension because Pebbles is smitten with a rock star Rock Hardley.

The cast: Frank Hermans (Fred), Pat Hibbard (Barney), Amy Riemer (Wilma), Lisa Borley (Betty), Tom Verbrick (Mr. Slate), Sarah Hibbard (Pebbles), Blake Hermans (Rock Hardly), Zach Hibbard (Bamm- Bamm), Dennis Pannek (guitars and Caveman #1), Jeff Arnold (keyboards and Caveman #2), Adam Cain (drums and Caveman #3).

Songs include “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Walk the Dinosaur,” “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” “Rock Me Baby,” “Rock Me Amadeus,” “Rock Steady” and so on.