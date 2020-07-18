DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Dance Company’s production of “The Little Mermaid” was just one week away from opening, but then the coronavirus COVID-19 reared its ugly head.

Five performances of the ballet were set March 19-22 in Walter Theatre in Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College.

Restrictions due to COVID-19 had started around March 12. “The Little Mermaid” was among numerous productions halted because of safety concerns.

At the time, June seemed a long way off, and surely the coronavirus would clear.

So “The Little Mermaid” was postponed to June 25-28.

But the clutches of coronavirus hung on.

Those performances would have to be postponed.

At the time, August seemed a long way off, and surely the coronavirus would clear.

So “The Little Mermaid” was postponed to Aug. 20-23.

But the clutches of coronavirus hung on.

Those performances now carry a cancellation notice in the calendar of St. Norbert College’s box office website.

The production promised a family adventure “under the sea” with the characters Ariel, Scuttle and Flounder joined by many others in a story brought to life through music, dance and dialogue.

The Dance Company produces two types of productions. One is the annual “The Nutcracker Ballet,” which the company has presented for 41 years. The other is of popular titles that the company has adapted as ballet with a narrative story, such as “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin” and “The Little Mermaid.”

Scores of dancers and support crew are involved in all productions.