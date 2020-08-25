ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The William Shakespeare comedy “The Taming of the Shrew” will be presented by Play-by-Play Theatre twice Sunday, Aug. 30, in Heritage Hill State Historical Park, 2640 S. Webster Ave.

Ninety-minute performances are set at 3:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. Info: playbyplaytheatre.org.

A performance originally was scheduled as a free event presented by Downtown Green Bay and Play-by-Play Theatre in Whitney Park in Green Bay. Complications of crowd control in a free situation amid concerns about the coronavirus COVID-19 led to the switch to a paying event ($10) with Play-by-Play Theatre being the producing entity.

Artistic director is Mary Ehlinger.

A local cast is directed by Carolyn Silverberg. Many of the cast members performed this summer in Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in a unique situation.

“The Taming of the Shrew” is a comedy from the 1590s.

The main plot is about the courtship of the mischievous nobleman Petruchio and the headstrong Katherina. At first, Katherina wants none of Petruchio. But Petruchio takes on the challenge of winning over Katherina more or less as a whim.

Petruchio “tames” Katherina with various psychological torments until she becomes a desirable, compliant and obedient bride.

Also in the story are suitors of Katherina’s younger sister, Bianca, who is seen as the “ideal” woman.

“The Taming of the Shrew” has been adapted numerous times. The most famous adaptation is the Cole Porter musical, “Kiss Me Kate,” drawn in part from lore about legendary husband-and-wife actors Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne whose Wisconsin home remains a go-to historical/theatrical site.

Tickets are limited for Sunday’s performances for safe-distancing needs. Masks or face shields are required.

Seating near the park’s bandstand/stage is on bring-your-own lawn chairs. No food or drinks are allowed except for bottle water.