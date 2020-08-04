FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV)

Were this a normal year, the Peninsula Music Festival today, Tuesday, Aug. 4, would be opening its nine-concert summer season in Door Community Auditorium.

The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has completely wiped away plans for this year.

Instead, the festival is doing a time shift – moving everything lock, stock and barrel to 2021.

One thing will have to change, as for many organizations. The 69th annual season will lose the “annual.” Next season will simply be the 69th season.

The season has special importance for the organization.

Long-time music director Victor Yampolsky retired from the orchestra with the end of the 2019 season. With great skill and aplomb, Yampolsky led the orchestra for 34 years.

The organization is seeking a replacement, and it is likely that person will come from the conductors engaged for the 69th season.

The Peninsula Music Festival is notable for bringing professional musicians from widespread parts of the United States, along with a few from abroad. Noted concert artists are engaged, from newcomers to seasoned masters.

The festival brings high-level class to the region. The music played is generally music of the ages. The musicians are skilled, highly trained players.

And the festival has endured. Sixty-nine years is significant, especially in the face of the coronavirus, a reminder that nothing lasts forever.

The festival reports, “(T)he 2020 Symphony Series will remain intact, as all conductors, guest artists and répertoire will migrate as-is to frame the 2021 Symphony Series scheduled for August 3-21, 2021. Nothing will be lost.”

Here are highlights of what would have been in coming weeks and are moving to 2021:

+ Masterworks I: “Celebrate Beethoven.”

David Danzmayr, conductor, Inna Faliks, piano, in Beethoven “Piano Concerto No. 4.”

+ Masterworks II: “A Debut of Distinction.”

David Danzmayr, conductor, Angelo Xiang Yu, violin, in Saint-Säens “Violin Concerto No. 3.”

+ Masterworks III: “Bold and Brilliant.”

Ward Stare, conductor, Antonio Wu, piano, with Brahms’ “Symphony No. 4” featured.

+ Masterworks IV: “Virtuosity.”

Ward Stare, conductor, Susanna Self, flute, Simone Porter, violin., with Quantz’ “Concerto for Flute” and Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” featured.

+ Masterworks V: “Goodyear Goes Gershwin.”

Marcelo Lehninger, conductor, Stewart Goodyear, piano, in Gershwin “Piano Concerto in F Major.”

+ Masterworks VI: “The Three B’s.”

Marcelo Lehninger, conductor, Rachel Barton Pine, violin, in Bruch “Violin Concerto No. 1.”

+ Masterworks VII: “Love and War.”

Yaniv Dinur, conductor, Oliver Herbert, cello , in Shostakovich “Cello Concerto No. 1.”

+ Masterworks VIII: “A Heroic Return.”

Rune Bergmann, conductor, Bella Hristova, violin, in Mendelssohn “Concerto for Violin.”

+ Masterworks IX: “Nordic Greats.” Rune Bergmann, conductor, Peter Jablonski, piano, in Grieg “Piano Concerto.”