Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Touring Broadway lineup shuffled a bit in Appleton

Richard Thomas is cast in the touring production of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which has been canceled in an engagement in Appleton.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has revamped its lineup of touring Broadway productions in the wake of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Scratched are “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Aida” from the announced schedule.

Added is “Hairspray.”

The changes were posted on the center’s Facebook page.

Of “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Aida,” the center said, “(W)e hope to reschedule as part of an upcoming season.” Other dates on the tour are affected, including

“To Kill a Mockingbird,” starring Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch, was scheduled for eight performances Dec. 8-13.

The play is based on the novel by Harper Lee and film of the same name. Set in the South in the 1930s, it tells of attorney Atticus Finch as he defends a black man accused of raping a white woman in a case stacked against all odds against him.

“Aida” was scheduled for eight performances May 4-9, 2021. The musical features the collaboration of Elton John and Tim Rice as they adapt the opera with music of Giuseppe Verdi. In the story, a statue of a female Egyptian pharaoh comes to life in a tale of love, loyalty and betrayal in a love triangle.

“Hairspray” has been added, with eight performances to run May 18-23.

Snapshot: In 1960s Baltimore, dance-loving teen Tracy Turnblad auditions for a spot on “The Corny Collins Show” and wins. She becomes an overnight celebrity, a trendsetter in dance, fun and fashion. Perhaps her new status as a teen sensation is enough to topple Corny’s reigning dance queen and bring racial integration to the show.