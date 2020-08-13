Daddy D Productions, Let Me Be Frank Productions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Aiming to keep the live entertainment ball rolling, Green Bay’s two show troupes are scheduling outdoor performances in return engagements next week.

Precautions related to the coronavirus COVID-19 are being taken in each case.

+ Daddy D Productions led by Darren Johnson will present “Daddy D’s (Full Cast) Drive-Up” as a dinner show Aug. 19 in the parking lot of the Riverside Ballroom in Green Bay. Info: daddyds.com.

+ Let Me Be Frank Productions led by Frank Hermans will present its Frank’s Tribute troupe Aug. 21 and 22 at the Chilton Drive-In Theater prior to the screening of the 1987 movie “Dirty Dancing.” Info: getreelcinemas.com/chilton-drive-in/.

Let Me Be Frank Productions first performed June 12-13 at the Chilton Drive-In.

Clockwise from upper left, Frank Hermans, Amy Riemer, Lisa Borley, Paul Evansen and Pat Hibbard in performance in Chilton. (Troupe photo)

For the Aug. 21-22 shows, performances start at 7 p.m. The limit is 175 cars, first come, first served with gates opening at 5 p.m.

Frank Hermans will portray Elvis Presley and Cher. Paul Evansen will perform Neil Diamond hits. Amy Riemer will portray Dusty Springfield. Lisa Borley will portray Barbra Streisand. Kasey Schumacher will portray Karen Carpenter. Mike Hermans will portray George Jones.

This weekend, the troupe is finishing the run of its indoor show, “The Frankstones,” at the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay.

The Daddy D Productions show was announced late Thursday night. The troupe first performed outdoors Aug. 5 and 6 at the Riverside Ballroom.

Scene at Daddy D Productions show Aug. 5 at Riverside Ballroom. (Troupe photo)

For Aug. 19, parking starts at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 and the show at 6:30 p.m. Reservations are required because of limited availability.

Performing songs of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s will be Darren Johnson, Shelly Johnson, Angela Zuidmulder, Michael Blair, Ryan Sette (guitar), Kevin Van Ess (clarinet and saxophone), Cody Borley (drums), Alicia Michelle (violin) and Nate Kinzel (keyboard).