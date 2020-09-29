OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Theatre will present two plays from its 2020-2021 season as pay-to-view productions in association with the university’s Radio-TV-Film Department.

The umbrella title for the theater season is “Love, Guilt and Other Family Values.”

According to the website: “In this COVID era, we will have no live audiences for fall 2020, and our physical box office will remain closed.”

Ticket sales will be online starting Nov. 1.

Transmitted will be “Vanya and Masha and Sonya and Spike” by Christopher Durang, directed by Merlaine Angwall of the faculty, and “The Glass Menagerie” by Tennessee Williams, directed by Richard Kalinoski of the faculty.

Transmissions for both plays will be Nov. 28 through Dec. 6, 2020. A ticket will permit access to both plays.

+ “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” was originally scheduled April 30-May 3 and postponed to Oct. 1-4.

In the story, middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia share a home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives. Suddenly, their movie-star sister, Masha, swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike. Old resentments flare, eventually leading to threats to sell the house.

Also on the scene are sassy maid, Cassandra, who can predict the future, and a lovely young aspiring actress named Nina, whose prettiness somewhat worries the imperious Masha.

+ “The Glass Menagerie” was originally scheduled Feb. 18-21, 2021, but moved up.

Background: Tennessee Williams’ play opened doors for him in 1944 as he looked back to the 1920s and the Wingfield family.

The mother, Amanda, floats above as a lofty better-than-others presence.

The son, Tom, is stuck in low gear in a crummy, must-do job as his mother grinds at his aspirations to write and to find a way to find himself far from the family’s stultifying apartment in St. Louis.

The daughter, Laura, has “a slight disadvantage,” her mother says, with a lameness and “lives in a world of little glass animals,” Tom says. Laura is akin to a dropped carton of eggs. The father is long gone.

The Gentleman Caller stops in for dinner and gives all the Wingfields hope and, for Laura, momentary radiance.

Also in the season lineup are the musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” originally scheduled Nov. 19-22, and Henrik Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People,” scheduled April 29-May 2, 2021. Plans for them are being determined.