GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music’s wide-ranging “6:30 Concert Series” is going virtual this academic year.

In past seasons, the public-outreach concerts have included everything from the premiere of a faculty-composed film score with a large ensemble to intimate presentations – and much exploring.

According to a press release: The 2020-2021 season will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 6:30 p.m. with “Luis Fernandez in Recital” featuring the violinist from the UWGB faculty.

To curb the spread of COVID-19, all the series events will be livestreamed from Fort Howard Hall in the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts with no in-person attendance for the 2020-2021 season. All 6:30 concerts will remain free and open to the public.

Fernandez will perform violin solos spanning more than 300 years of creative works from Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) to Emily Joy Sullivan (born in 1987).

The concert will stream live for free Sept. 30 starting at 6:30 p.m. on the Weidner Center’s YouTube channel.

Fernandez will answer questions from the livestream audience immediately following the performance. Questions may be submitted in the comments of the YouTube livestream, or via email at 630concertseries@uwgb.edu.

Originally from Caracas, Venezuela, Fernandez earned his master of arts degree from the University of Florida and his doctor of musical arts from the University of Miami.

Fernandez has performed across the globe as part of the Nuevo Mundo Quartet. In addition, Fernandez has performed with such orchestras as the Florida Grand Opera, Amarillo Symphony and the Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra.

As an instructor, Fernandez has been invited to teach in Bolivia, Cuba, Columbia, Mexico and across the United States. He joined the faculty of UWGB in fall 2019 and serves as the Robert and Joanne Bauer Endowed Professor of Strings and Music Education.

Fall 2020 “6:30 Concert Series” events will be announced during the September concert stream. The Pierrot Lunaire performance previously scheduled for Sept. 30, will be rescheduled for fall 2021.

The “6:30 Concert Series” is designed to connect the campus with the community through the exploration of music. Performances feature presentations by performers, composers and special guests. The series offers new perspectives on diverse styles, often exploring the music from multiple angles. Performances last between 60 and 90 minutes.