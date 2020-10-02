APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra will present “On the Town #1” as a viral performance event at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 on its Facebook site.

Repeats of the performance will be available. Info: foxvalleysymphony.com.

Performing will be members of the orchestra: Yuliya Smead, violin; Justyna Resch, violin; Barbara Beechey, viola; Laura Kenney Henckel, cello; Chris Zello, clarinet; and Cody Hunter, bassoon.

The program:

+ Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: “String Quartet No. 6 in B flat major, K. 159, Allegro”

+ Ludwig van Beethoven: “Duo #2, WoO 27 for Clarinet and Bassoon”

Movement 1 Allegro affettuoso

Movement 2 Aria – Larghetto

Movement 3 Rondo – Allegretto moderato

+ Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: “Flute Quartet in D major, K. 285, Allegro”

The program is changed and reduced from the one originally announced, and the number of musicians participating is fewer.

“With the (COVID-19) numbers on the rise in Outagamie County, we just felt it best to focus on the safety of our musicians, and not come together even in a group of 20,” said Jamie LaFreniere, executive director of the orchestra. “We desperately want to make music together, but can’t risk anyone’s health to do so.

“We hope to schedule another chamber orchestra in November, but of course, it will be dependent on current COVID-19 numbers in the area.”