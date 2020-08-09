GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Community Theater has thrown in the towel on presenting live plays until next year.

A virtual experience is in the works.

Info: gbcommunitytheater.com.

David Zochert, president, and Patricia Grimm, theater manager, informed the troupe’s 1,000 base patrons in a letter that the current volatile state of the coronavirus COVID-19 has greatly altered plans.

“What we want does not always fit what we can do,” the letter says. “We waited to make this decision for as long as we could, in the hopes that things would improve. They have not.”

The board of directors “has come to the conclusion that the best way to keep you, our family of supporters, performers, technicians and staff safe, is to postpone the entire upcoming season for one year. This includes the fourth show of the past 2019-2020 season,” the letter says.

When it happens, the next season will be the troupe’s 84th – as one of the oldest community theaters in the state.

These titles have been announced to be part of the coming season, when put in motion:

+ “The Odd Couple,” the comedy classic by Neil Simon.

+ “Greetings!” a family story by Tom Dudzick.

+ “The Gentleman Clothier,” by Canadian comedy/reality playwright Norm Foster.

+ “The Red Velvet Cake Wars,” by the comedy writing team Jones Hope Wooten.

The letter says, “Our plan to reopen GBCT’s Brault Playhouse starts again in April, 2021, with the ‘leftover’ never produced 2020 play ‘Things My Mother Taught Me’.” The play by Katherine DiSavino was due to run April 16-26, 2020, and was originally to be delayed into late summer.

In planning is “GBCT’s Off-Stage Season” of virtual presentations. The project is “currently a puzzle under creation,” the letter says.

Financial matters are a concern.

“Our wonderful jewel box of a building still needs care; there still will be costs associated with producing our ‘Off-Stage Season,’ the letter says. “The expenses of running the business of a theater do not stop when we need to pause live performances.”