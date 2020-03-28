1  of  71
LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Door Kinetic Arts Festival is taking this year off

Held at Bjorklunden in Door County

BAILEYS HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV)

The eclectic Door Kinetic Arts Festival will not be held this year, according to a press release.

Founded by playwright and director Eric Simonson, the week-long festival has been held in Bjorklunden lodge for four years in early June.

While a press release does not cite the coronavirus COVID-19 as a reason, complications caused by the outbreak are in play.

Because Simonson’s career spans film, television and multiple forms of stage productions, the festival reflects his interests and connections in the industries.

The press release says, “The Door Kinetic Arts Festival has enjoyed four straight years of steady growth. Our platform for artists has resulted in many new works that have gone on to have future lives.

“Among these are Lydia Diamond’s play “Toni Stone,” which premiered off-Broadway last year;

“(T)wo new dance works by Lucky Plush – “Rink Life” and “Rooming House” – both which have toured across the country;

“(T)he play “One House Over,” developed and written by Catherine Teischman, which has received multiple productions nationally at regional theaters;

“‘Stetson Kennedy,’ a screenplay developed by Eric Simonson and Rainn Wilson, has been optioned by Leonardo DiCaprio’s production company, Appian Way.

“All these started at DKAF and afforded out audiences a sneak peek at cutting edge art that matters.”

The press release goes on to say, “This year, DKAF will take extra time to put together our fifth festival, planned for June 2021. We look forward to bringing even more ambitious and exciting dances, plays, film and work in other mediums to DKAF fans and Door County residents.

“Our special relationship with Björklunden and Lawrence University continues as we build towards a brighter future and even more kinetic festival.”

Located on 441 acres along Lake Michigan, Bjorklunden serves as Lawrence University’s northern campus. At present, all buildings are closed to the public because of COVID-19.

Eric Simonson is a graduate of Lawrence University.

