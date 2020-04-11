Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Extra! Coronavirus: We’re all in the same boat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

What a rare time in history.

We are all in the same boat.

The current is pulling us who knows where.

We seem to be operating in the dark.

Our map has no compass points, especially no clear North.

We know there are hazards out there, but they are cloaked by fog.

We keep hearing cries of “Look out! Look out!”

And we say, “What? Where? When?”

We are without a paddle.

We seem to hear a waterfall ahead, and we are thrashing with our hands to try to make it to safety.

The boat keeps moving, the fog keeps clinging, we keep thrashing and – heavenly days! – the waterfall keeps moving!

Somebody please put a brake on the waterfall so we can avoid it.

What a weird shared experience.

Maybe hermits are not affected, but we don’t know.

The conscious world is peering over the front of the boat, watching and waiting.

There is no social distancing in that throng of watchers and waiters.

And it’s all eyes front.

We know we are making history in this strange death sentence at worst or inconvenience at best.

We hope to read about it someday.

All we have to do is get there.

For now, the boat continues on in the fog and dark and unknown with no anchor to be found.

What a rare time in history.