Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Extra! Spring is here – hoorah, hoorah – something regular

1  of  65
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Evangelical Free Church Appleton Public Library Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Elite Sports Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New View Industries-Gillett Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Our Savior Lutheran Church - Iola Peace Lutheran - Kunesh Shawano Food Pantry/Resource Center St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location Village of Bellevue YWCA Greater Green Bay Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Extra! Spring is here – hoorah, hoorah – something regular

Coronavirus

Bring it on

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions on WFRV-TV at 6:20 a.m. Sundays. My seven books are available in Green Bay at Neville Public Museum and Bosse’s.

Posted: / Updated:

Even a dandelion popping up in a flower garden is a welcome sign of spring. (Warren Gerds)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Spring springs today – or at least the first full day of the season.

Spring crept up on us late last night.

The science folks say that Thursday, March 19, 2020, was the earliest arrival of spring in 124 years in the Northern Hemisphere.

Spring doesn’t care what astronomers and meteorlogists say. It just is.

We need “just is.”

What a relief.

Something normal.

Our world is sprung, what with all the coronavirus/COVID-19 stuff.

Most of us never heard of the word “coronavirus” on the first day of fall.

And “pandemic”?

Forget it.

Today is a day of promise.

The male cardinals in our backyard are singing even more brightly than they have all winter.

Whiffs of skunk drift by. Skunks are out and about, signaling in the air that winter is over for them.

A male robin chirps out its lungs – “blur-reep, blur-reep, blur-reep, blur-reep, blur-reep!”

Snow piles are retreating. The advancing sun is ending their reign.

A couple of crows are yanking at trees for materials to make a nest. There will wars with hawks in our airwaves again this year, and little creatures on the ground will be especially wary again.

Our chipmunk is out, stopping momentarily to preen. Off it scampers. Stops. Scampers.

A knot of geese passed low last night at dusk, sounding eager.

Squirrels that have been around all winter are digging in the thawed ground. “Where did I leave that nut?… Here?… nuthin’. Here? … nuthin’. Here?… oh, nuts!”

Maple tree buds are puffing up ever so slowly. Soon, there will be discussions about whether their seeds are “helicopters” or “monkey fiddlers.” Again, we will wonder where those names came from.

Sap is running. Maple syrup season is here. There is something comforting in the gathering, the making and, after all the hours and hours and hours, the tasting. The real thing is best, you know.

Children are finding fascination in pussy willows, giving them a kind of warm fuzzies. How can a plant grow puffs of what looks like hair?

Sparrows flit through branches, picking and pecking. They stop to listen, cocking their heads, when they hear calls of strangers that are just passing through. We tilt our heads, too, knowing we will hear those birds only briefly as they head north. Tough birds, they.

Some grass is green. Most is trying to be green. It’s time to prime the lawnmower and think of cutting. Imagine the smell of fresh-cut grass… ahh, spring.

The yard will need raking. Is it a chore or exercise? A lot of us will need exercise this year especially after all the sitting around that is being forced on us.

Ahh, spring, the start of a promise of renewal.

The promise of something warmer.

The promise of something better.

The sun will come up earlier, and the sun will go down later.

We don’t have to be hopeful about this. “Hope” sometimes is wishful. You don’t have to wish about spring. It will come, and its promises will be kept.

It happens every year, like clockwork.

It is something we can rely on.

We need something to rely on, especially this year.

Summer will come again.

Fall will come again.

Winter will come again.

And spring will come again next year.

This year we especially need spring.

It’s the old normal amid a scary new normal.

Greening grass.

Leafing trees.

Warm breezes.

Chirping birds.

Fresh smells.

Budding plants.

Bring it on, bring it on.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"