Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Green Bay show troupe readjusts plans for May, June

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Like so many performance companies dealing with the coronavirus COVID-19, Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay has gone back to the drawing board with more of its performances.

Shows scheduled for May and June at Riverside Ballroom have been moved. A complication is Daddy D Productions offers dinner shows, so other adjustments are planned.

Shows rescheduled:

+ “Country Legends,” to Jan. 27-28, 2021. Original dates were April 29, May 1 and 7.

+ “Lost in the ’50s,” to Aug. 27-28. Original dates were June 4-5 and 11.

“We are rescheduling optimistically and hope these performances will happen,” the troupe says in an email. “Daddy D’s will follow all the Wisconsin health guidelines pertaining to group interaction.

“We are already planning on restricting the number of total tables, modifying our meal service and are keeping our minds open to adjustments in the way we do business in order to keep our customers health at the forefront.”

Meals are served prior to Riverside Ballroom performances.

Previously, the troupe canceled performances of “Celebrate Sinatra” at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center and Riverside Ballroom and “Gospel: Oh Happy Day” at Riverside Ballroom.

The remainder of the schedule remains. Info: daddydproductions.com.

Moving “Country Legends” to January precedes the annual swing through Texas by husband and wife Darren and Shelly Johnson. The 15-date tour is booked full, according to the troupe’s website.

The troupe in its 15th year. It is known for its salute to military personnel and first responders in each of its performances through a variety of songs fitting the theme.