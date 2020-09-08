PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Plymouth Arts Center Theatre Company plans to present the Pat Cook comedy-drama “If It’s Monday, This Must Be Murder!” later this month.

Performances are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25-26 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 27.

Tickets will not be sold at the door. Tickets are sold in advance only because seating will be very limited due to social distancing. Groups ordering tickets will be seated together. Guests are required to wear a mask.

For tickets, order online at plymoutharts.org (call or email, also) or visit the center, 520 E. Mill St.

Based in Texas, Pat Cook has written more than 150 plays published by nine publishers.

Snapshot of “If It’s Monday, This Must Be Murder!”: Harry Monday, a private investigator, is called out to Shady Meadows Country Club to help solve three murders that recently took place. Bille Jean Hodecker, the manager of the club, is afraid she is going to lose her job if these murders do not get solved.

Sgt. Brogan, the local authority, is also called in. However, he and Harry Monday really do not see eye to eye. This causes a lot of conflict when Brogan ends up arresting Monday for the murders.

With some quick thinking and understanding human nature, Monday seems to make head way in solving the case, however, more deaths occur. Will Harry Monday solve the case before all the club members die?

Kerrylynn Kraemer is directing this cast: Nicholas LaPoint, Rebecca Menne, Toddianna Kraemer, Bob Deyo, Dawn Molly Dewane, Randy Stache, Sue Kaiser, Tom Clegg, Bonnie Jaeger, Tegan Gonzalez, Deb Stache and Tom Armstrong.

The arts center will produce the show live unless the county’s “Safe Restart” guidelines prohibit live performances. Sheboygan County’s current COVID-19 case load is such that live performances are permitted.

In the event that the center is not able to present the play in person, a private access link will be sent to ticket holders allowing them to view a virtual production at their leisure.